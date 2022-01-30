Sexual desire goes out in menopause: here’s how to rekindle it!

Female sexual desire in menopause drops dramatically. This is a normal phenomenon which, however, can be controlled.

The main cause of this profound change derives from the fact that, upon reaching a certain age, the female body begins to produce fewer hormones.

We must not forget that it is hormones that regulate all aspects of our sexual life.

The sexual desire, in particular, it is generated from testosterone. Although the hormone is typically male, testosterone is also present in small quantities in the female body. The problem is that, unlike males, who produce it all their lives, at some point our testosterone drops dramatically.

Other hormones, such as estrogen, serve a maintain the elasticity of the uterine wall and ensure proper lubrication during sexual intercourse.

This implies that, from a certain point on, having sex will be more complex. The vagina will have more difficulty adjusting to the shape and size of the penis, therefore penetration could become annoying.

Since all these changes are perfectly normal and predictable, however, there is a whole series of remedies that we can begin to adopt from the very first years of menopause. In this way we will be able to prolong sexual happiness and generally improve the quality of our life.

All the remedies (not only chemical ones) to reduce sexual desire in menopause

Since all the “mood swings” of our body derive from normal hormonal fluctuation we must begin to change attitudes towards menopause.

This very natural stage of female sexual life, in fact, is too often mocked and attacked. A woman who no longer has desire as before is defined as “frigid”. A woman with hot flashes is “ridiculous”. A woman who began to gain some weight due to the slowing down of her metabolism “let herself go”.

Women should no longer accept this kind of comments from men and especially other women. We should therefore begin to accept the idea that the problems of postmenopausal women should be managed, not ridiculed.

Furthermore, it must be borne in mind that thanks to the right routine and the right precautions it is possible to live a satisfying sex life even in menopause. Here are some useful tips.

Take care of the power supply

The decline in sexual desire results, as we have said, from the drop in testosterone levels. In part, however, it is also influenced by different perception of our body, that we see changing in ways we did not expect.

One of the main problems is abdominal bloating and the accumulation of fat and water at the level of the thighs. To mitigate these problems it is absolutely essential take care of nutrition, eliminate all unhealthy foods and take light diuretics.

Work on your stress levels

Just like before menopause, stress is the absolute enemy of sexual desire. We must also accept that at this stage of life it is much more difficult to bear stress, any kind of stress.

For this reason it becomes it is essential to slow down the pace and abandon or delegate some activities to someone else. Women generally find it very difficult to do this.

The reason is that in most cases the period between 45 and 50 years is one of the periods in which women are engaged in a thousand things. Stress is constantly increasing between home, children and professional commitments. For this reason it is it is essential to distribute commitments, asking the children to start taking on greater responsibilities and asking their partner to do some tasks for us.

Again, the biggest obstacle is psychological: grown up idolizing Wonder Woman and multitasking, women struggle to raise the white flag. Being able to do it though it will significantly improve our life (even between the sheets).

Take supplements

Food supplements have now become part of the habits of millions of people, especially sportsmen. For this reason the advice is to start taking specific supplements for menopause.

These are products specially formulated to relieve most of the physical discomfort associated with changes in hormone levels.

Make friends with water-based lubricants

After understanding how to manage the decrease in sexual desire “in general”, we need to understand how to solve the annoying practical problems that occur during a relationship.

First of all it must be specified that vaginal lubrication does not disappear overnight but gradually diminishes. This simply means for a time longer foreplay will be needed (what a pity!) to reach the right level of “slipperiness”.

If the patience to wait is not our strong point, if we never liked foreplay too much or if there is not always time to take an extra half hour, then there are shock solutions.

They exist on the market water-based lubricants useful for performing sexy massages but also to improve the slipperiness of the vagina! Absolutely forbidden to use baby oil or natural oil as a lubricant. The latex in condoms melts on contact with oil, so it’s a bad idea!

A caveat: water-based vaginal lubricants don’t just have super flashy packaging and awkward names. There are also much more discreet ones, to buy at the pharmacy like a normal cream. We have selected one for you!