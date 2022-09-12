sexual harassment in companies

In 2019, the movie El Escándalo was released with Charlize Teron and Nicole Kidman as the main protagonists. The argument is that of a group of women who confront the CEO of an important company who denounces him for sexual harassment.

A large company, an emporium of audiovisual and graphic media, a board of directors, a CEO with his good years on top, and presenters (those who appear on the screens).

The context is that of the convention to elect a candidate for president of one of the US parties. The journalistic emporium supports one of the candidates.

This candidate has and had in the past denigrating and derogatory expressions towards women. The most important presenters in the interviews question those attitudes. The candidate gets angry and complains to the CEO, who warns the presenters about him not to continue doing it.

One of them defies and continues. After a series of abuses she is fired by the CEO. This person files a complaint of having been sexually harassed by the CEO in previous years and that her expulsion is due to her refusal to comply with those requirements.

When the complaint is made public, a “deliberative” climate is created within the company, the vast majority defending the CEO and accusing the complainant of being a liar.

Faced with this situation, the star presenter begins to question herself for having also been a victim of harassment and having kept it quiet.

Harassment occurred with proactive and ambitious young women who wanted to get on the screen and move up in the company. The CEO was very willing to “help” them in exchange for sexual favors. He was always through insinuations, lewd comments: “I imagine you must wear elegant bras, I would like to see them”; “I can help you but you will have to give something in return”, “you will receive my help in exchange for your loyalty”.

All this happened for years without it transcending. Later we will see why.

The scandal

The film is a fiction of something that really happened, with real life characters, with the name of the company and the names of those involved.

The public complaint generated a series of chain reactions: the board decided to initiate an internal investigation for which it hired an external law firm outside the company, some of the oldest employees began to confess to each other and “in secret” who had also been abused, a controversy broke out among those who began to doubt whether to join the complaint or remain silent, they were accused by their colleagues of endangering everyone’s jobs if they joined the complaint. Fear of losing their jobs was the driving force behind the CEO’s defense.

Everything was happening in some way under the table until the star presenter finally decides to report that she had also been harassed by this man. At the same time, a journalist from another medium managed to get more women to speak.

This is how the scandal breaks. Dozens of women declare the same. The owners of the emporium decide to expel the CEO (with excellent financial compensation).

It was the first time that a group of women managed to get a senior executive of a very important company to lose his job for harassing.

The victims

Something that can arise in these situations is the shame before themselves for having agreed and remained silent for years. If they had mentioned it anyway, no one would have believed them, they would have been accused of lying, interested, unscrupulous, even by their own companions.

In private they wondered

What did I do? What did I say? What clothes did I wear? Do they consider me weak? Will they say I want money?

If I stay will I have to tolerate it? Will it be different elsewhere?

What do we do?

From our place of organizational consultants we have a very clear position, to prepare the context so that a complaint generates the desired objective: to protect the victims. We know that it is to start a tortuous and steep path. One of the youngest girls who was abused told one of the oldest: “and you didn’t think of us, of those who came later so that it doesn’t happen to us”:

That is the value of the complaint, not only seek the punishment of the harasser, but prevent it from happening, warn the company and society that this happens, which is humiliating and tortuous for many people.

Our message is not from a moral position, we are not judges, but we do know that tolerating this type of situation in the company corrodes its operation, it can be more or less successful, it can earn more or less money but inevitably in the long run they lose because the (The) best values ​​go away, the merit to grow in the company goes through accessing sexual requirements and not efficiency at work.

They are not situations that can be sustained over time. As in this case, when the owners of the company learned about it, they quickly took action on the matter because they sensed the risk to which they were exposed as a company.

Until a few years ago, these complaints were not taken seriously and nobody took responsibility and the women were left helpless. Today the situation is much better, although much remains to be done. We are on that path.

Dear reader: today we are not asking you anything, just help make your company a better place to work.

*In collaboration with Lic. Sofía Florín. Specialists in Organizational Psychology, Entrepreneurs and Family Businesses