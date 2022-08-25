Sexual scandal of Genesis Rodríguez and Mauricio Islas

Mistakes are expensive, even when they have been made without treachery or malicious intent. This was learned in a very cruel way by Mauricio Islas, who took years to recover from one of his mistakes that almost cost him his life, since he even considered putting an end to his existence in order to avoid jail.

Actors Genesis Rodriguez and Mauricio Islas starred in a sex scandal in 2004. At that time the daughter of singer José Luis Rodríguez ‘El Puma’ was 16 years old, while the Mexican actor who returned to the screen with the reality cooking show, Telemundo’s Top Chep VIP , I was 30.

“I got into a closet in the house, I had a very bad time,” said Mauricio Islas, whose career was about to end after that episode with Genesis Rodríguez.

Telemundo wanted to run Mauricio, who at that time was the protagonist of one of his dramas.

What happened during a party cost Mauricio Islas his marriage to the Venezuelan model Patricia Villasaña, with whom he was married between 2001 and 2006. From that union was born the eldest daughter of Mauritius IslandsCamila Islands.

The darkness of the Puma José Luis Rodríguez

For many Internet users, the attitude of Puma, who for years has not spoken to his two oldest daughters conceived during his marriage to singer Lila Morillo, was disproportionate.

“El Puma has double standards, he accused Mauricio of such a detestable act, because according to what has been said Mauricio did not force it at any time, Puma did not care about ruining the life of a person with such a serious accusation, but when a of his older daughters, if it happened to him, he did not say anything, he remained silent and did not denounce the one who hurt his little girl and she was violated, this Puma has a lot of stories.

“I couldn’t take it anymore,” confessed the actor, now 49 years old.

Mauricio Islas’ career, as well as his personal life, were strongly compromised, and now that he participates in Top Chef VIP, many have remembered this unfortunate episode.

“He who is free from sin casts the first stone”, “Consensual or not, rape is a crime, he, being the adult, should have said no and avoided all the bad time that happened”, “There is no trustworthy or discreet adolescent , the fault was both of them and fortunately she recognized it that way ”, are some of the comments that arose from an event that turned the life of Mauricio Islas into hell.

life smiles again Mauritius Islandswho later married fellow actress Paloma Quezada, with whom he has been together for more than 17 years.