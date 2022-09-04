Sexuality, emotional well-being and mental health, the most frequent consultations in the institutes

The Health and School Program received more than 10,000 requests from students during the 2021-2022 school year

The Health and School Program, promoted by the Health and Education departments, received more than 10,000 queries from ESO and Baccalaureate students during the 2021-2022 school year, still marked by some restriction due to the pandemic. Male and female nurses go to the centers so that the boys and girls can get advice -in a personal and confidential way- on issues related to health. The most frequent questions asked in this service were those related to sexuality, emotional well-being, mental health and affectivity. In particular, the students asked about contraception, the use of condoms, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), emergency contraception or suspected pregnancy.



The queries made by the students have made it possible to detect alarm signals, actively listen, and guide and refer, if necessary, towards the attention of possible health problems within the health system. At the same time, coordination has been increased between the Health and School nurses and the ASSIRS midwives for adolescent emotional and sexual health care, either in the approach to sexual health in the Open Consultation or in group activities, whether they are workshops, talks or conferences, which are held in the centers and which are complementary to those that teachers do in the classroom within the school curriculum.

Also, within the Continuous Training Plan of the Health and School Program, the training of professionals has been reinforced. Some 500 male and female nurses followed basic and monographic training courses during 2021, most of which related to the emotional well-being and positive mental health of adolescents; gender violence and prevention strategies, and effective communication. Likewise, the Health and School Program promotes the Sex Youth website among adolescents and young people, which aims to promote healthy and safe sexuality, prevent unwanted pregnancies, sexually transmitted infections and HIV, and abuse, harassment and sexual assault.