Sexually transmitted diseases: what are the most effective ways to detect them?

Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) They are infections that spread from one person to another through sexual contact. It is estimated that more than one million people suffer from it every day sexually transmitted infection And, every year, about 374 million people in the world suffer from chlamydiasis, gonorrhea or gonorrhea, syphilis and trichomoniasis 1. It’s worth noting that each of these is treatable.

An important factor to consider when it comes to std the thing is that Many of these diseases have no symptoms, That’s why some health experts prefer to use the term “sexually transmitted infection”, because the infection can exist without symptoms, meaning many people remain unaware of their true condition.

More than 140,000 people live in Argentina hiv And 13% don’t know it.

And 13% don’t know it. An important factor to consider when it comes to STDs is that many of these diseases have no symptoms.

Thanks to the role played by the health sector, it is currently possible to find different options that provide more information about the incidence of these STDs.

On the other hand, diseases like human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), unlike the diseases mentioned earlier, can progress to the extent of becoming AIDS, which makes its medical approach and treatment more complex. For this reason, if you are between the ages of 15 and 65, preventive health experts recommend getting tested for HIV at least once a year, as part of routine health care.

It is estimated that in Argentina More than 140 thousand people are suffering from HIV here, although 13% of them do not know it. At 98%, the main route of HIV transmission is unprotected sex, and an average of 5,300 new cases are reported each year. The number of new HIV infections in Latin America has increased by 4.7% from 2010 to 2021With nearly 110,000 new infections in 2021. This year there were 2.5 million people living with HIV in Latin America and the Caribbean.

It is estimated that 18% of people living with HIV in the region are unaware of their infection. About one third are diagnosed late, with advanced immunodeficiency 3 . Without a doubt, there is a need to stop attending frequent medical checkups and increase awareness that allows us to rule out or confirm any health problem; But also the population knows the importance of different diagnostic options that allow access to more accurate and safer answers.

Thanks to the advances made in recent years in the health field, it is currently possible to find different options that allow obtaining more information about the incidence of these STDs: