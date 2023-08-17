Sexually transmitted infections due to syphilis increase due to decreased condom use



Health

He Julian Bibolini, head of the High Complexity Hospital’s infectious disease and infection control servicewide for Morning that by “seven or eight years”, there is an increase in syphilis Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in Formosa. and because of the decline in condom use in the country; And told that this type of disease is more common in people aged 12 to 30 years and in people aged 50 years.,

“The sexually transmitted infections in the world, in the country and unfortunately, are also increasing Formosa, It is a group of infections whose route of transmission is related to unprotected sex. Syphilis is the disease that causes this increase in HIV cases,” he explained. bibolini for this Diary,

“This happens despite everything we know, that there is one antibiotic that can cure, which is penicillin, and it can be prevented by using prophylactics. there is sex education in schools, Despite all this, there are people who do not take care of themselves or take very little care of themselves. Behavior has changed since the advent of HIV. Now, people have stopped taking care of themselves again. Now he is not afraid of HIV. There must be some fear for the human being to maintain some behaviour,” he said.

On the other hand, he pointed out that other STIs have also been observed Formosa Are Human papillomavirus (HPV), hepatitis B and C, urethritis, HIV, and chlamydiawhich are “parasites that can cause urethritis or affect the vulva or vagina.”

He also pointed out that in most of the cases observed Formosa are from syphilis and hivand that “there are few cases of herpes” and other STIs registered in the provincial system, as photographs of the most relevant diseases are taken into account.

At the end, bibolini stated that “between 70 and 80%” of people who consult a medical professional and are later diagnosed with an STI “generally adhere to treatment”, that 15% “little or no No” obey and the rest go on to seek medical advice; and noted that about 700 people per year consult the public system for this type of illness.