Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) – reacucuta.com

In Colombia, since 2021, the Joint HIV Table has reported an increase in cases of sexually transmitted diseases or infections, including HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea, herpes, human papillomavirus, hepatitis B and C and trichomoniasis. It is estimated that 1 in 5 people have an STI.

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are common, especially among young people. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are 38 million sexually active people between the ages of 15 and 49 in the Americas region who have easily treatable STIs.

In recent years, the prevalence of STIs has reached a historic peak, in part because people who suffer from them face social and personal barriers to talking about them with their partners or others , which may also be present as an obstacle to formation. A diagnostic test and even a conversation about sexual health.

“It may not be easy to talk to a health professional or your partner about sexually transmitted infections, but it’s important to learn more about it. “Sexual health is health,” says Dr. Oscar Guerra, medical director of rapid diagnostics at Abbott.

In this context, it is important for people to know that untreated STIs can have serious health effects such as: chronic abdominal pain, infertility, ectopic pregnancy, spontaneous abortion and congenital anomalies. Therefore, quick and timely diagnosis plays an important role in knowing your sexual health status and thus getting appropriate treatment.

How to protect yourself?

The Ministry of Health in Colombia suggests performing rapid diagnostic tests for STIs on a regular basis for the purpose of maintaining good sexual health, especially if the person has been exposed to risk factors. In addition, screening tests can help prevent the further spread of STIs and, if a positive result is obtained, open a window of treatment options, helping people adopt an early approach and live longer healthy lives. Is.

Why should you get a rapid STI test?

STIs can remain latent or undiagnosed, with symptoms appearing weeks, months, or even years later. For example, experts point out that most people with chlamydia do not cause symptoms, but when it is symptomatic, those symptoms can harm women’s reproductive systems.

Another obvious example is HIV, which may show no symptoms for several weeks after infection, with some people experiencing symptoms up to 10 years later (xi); While others may suffer from opportunistic infections because they do not know they have HIV and are not taking treatment.

Symptomatic people may experience flu-like symptoms two to four weeks after being infected with the virus, and if the infection is not treated it can lead to AIDS.

“Rapid diagnostic tests provide accurate and timely information for better health management. Early detection of an STI can completely change the course of your story. If you know your condition, you can work with a health professional to take the appropriate steps to receive treatment,” explains Dr. Oscar Guerra.

This is your health. Take control: Today, technological innovations have allowed the development of rapid tests that detect sexually transmitted infections, with the aim of ensuring that people can receive adequate treatment, otherwise, they could be putting their own and others’ health at risk. Will give.

When it comes to your sexual health, it’s important to keep in mind that STIs are still common and testing can give you valuable information to help keep you healthy.