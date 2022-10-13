sexy crop top and leather pants, she pulls out all the stops for him

BestImage

Kendall Jenner was surprised in charming company, this Saturday, August 27. The star of the Kardashian clan was photographed with her boyfriend Devin Booker, while heading to the Catch Steak restaurant in Los Angeles for their friend Zach Bia’s party. It is in total black look, composed of a cropped top and leather pants, the 26-year-old bombshell decided to go to this date with her hair down. We imagine that it is with great pride that the 25-year-old basketball player walked with his beauty, and his extraordinary figure, on the side of West Hollywood (Los Angeles).

In the spring, Kendall Jenner had however separated from her athlete, but the latest rumors wanted the couple to see each other again. Devin Booker appeared in the story of the dummy, as reported by the DailyMail, leaving no room for doubt. And this outing to two only confirms. In the photos and videos recently shared by Kylie Jenner’s sister, we could see that the lovers enjoyed a moment in the mountains. It is a source close to them who had also mentioned their return together with E!. “They worked through their issues and decided they wanted to move on and be together.“, we learned. This Saturday, August 27, the pair formed in any case a very beautiful couple, who clearly seemed to have found happiness.

Rare…

Read more

Read also

EnjoyPhoenix: In leather and exposed underwear, she pulls out all the stops in California

Pierre Niney out with his wife Natasha Andrews, Alice Belaïdi in a crop top for “Les Bad Guys”

Lily-Rose Depp and Yassine Stein out: crop top and tender gestures