Sexy in latex: Kylie Jenner gives a dominatrix style boost

The businesswoman tickles fetish fantasies by donning the tight dress with a pointed label. The trend is essential among the stars and in the collections of the creators.

“You are so cool. You never disappoint me.” Khloe Kardashian is in love with the look of his stepsister, Kylie Jenner, and like more than 6.6 million Internet users, the reality star liked the photos of the 24-year-old businesswoman on Instagram. The images were released on Tuesday. It must be said that on this one, the queen of make-up made a splash by slipping into a skin-tight latex minidress (see the post below).

Like her other half-sisters, Kim and Kourtney, supermodel Bella Hadid, Madonna or actress Julia Fox she succumbs to a current trend that beats: the dominatrix style . It has been observed for several seasons in ready-to-wear collections, as on the backs of celebrities.

Leather, latex, vinyl… The favorite materials of BDSM enthusiasts inspire the most cutting-edge creators. Thus, Kylie Jenner’s dress is a Kwaidan Editions branded model. This label, founded in 2016 by a French woman and an American of Vietnamese origin, has presented its shows at Paris Fashion Week since it was one of the finalists for the LVMH Prize in 2018, the most prestigious competition on the pro circuit. . On its website, the duo proclaims that it “draws its inspiration from the world of fetishism and everything that is subtly obscene”.

Violet Chachki and her slave walk the runway for Richard Quinn’s Autumn/Winter 2022-2023 collection at London Fashion Week. imago images/PA Images

As we have said, for the past few seasons, we have found items of clothing, accessories and even entire looks of dominatrixes in the parades of the big names in fashion such as Balenciaga, Versace, Saint Laurent, Balmain. However, it is a British designer, whose surname is much less known than the aforementioned, who best embodies the recovery of BDSM. Richard Quinn – the aptly named since he was awarded in person by Queen Elizabeth II after attending one of her shows in 2018 – loves placing hoods and latex catsuits in her collections. This was the case for fall-winter 2021-2022 (see the videos at the bottom of the article). He drives the point home for fall-winter 2022-2023: the non-binary drag queen Violet Chachki paraded dressed as a dominatrix holding her slave on a leash, sheathed, like her, in PVC.