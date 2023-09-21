Sexy model Georgina Rodriguez in the new video of Sebastian Yatra

After several days of leaving us clues through their social networks and revolutionizing their millions of followers by a possible collaboration between the two, we have finally been able to see the new video clip of Sebastián Yatra, ‘Energía Bacana’, a collaboration with Rodríguez, an actress. This is Georgina’s first film in the form. ,







And, it’s undeniable, the model and influencer loves the camera, showcasing her talent for acting while taking a dip in a luxurious pool, dancing with her group of friends ‘Las Queridas’ or laughing , who also has an interlude in the video, has reached over 200,000 views on YouTube just hours after its release and is on its way to becoming one of the Colombian singer’s biggest hits.











Three minutes directed by Journey, in which Cristiano Ronaldo comes in quietly for a few seconds, and stars in the loveliest dance with Georgina, in a display of shots and poses that highlight her beauty and fantastic body, Moves like a fish in water. on camera.

Sebastian’s journey leaves you wanting more as he talks about his love with Aitana

But, apart from the Portuguese footballer, there is another unexpected hero in the video clip. And it is none other than Aitana Ocaña, because ‘Energía Bacana’ is a love song – one of the most personal songs of the Colombian – in which Journey makes several references to his girlfriend with lyrics that leave no room for doubt: “Before I was your boyfriend, I was your friend and now you are the touch of my heart.” If I smile, you are the reason. Everything was good and now it’s better”; “You give me peace and you give me sex. 28 and 23, hey. Zero drama, zero stress, yes” – his age when he composed the song – among other excerpts in which the artist declares his love for the ‘Las Babys’ singer.

In addition, and according to a theory that spread like wildfire on social networks, Aitana will also appear in the video clip of ‘Energía Bacana’ – a very common expression in Colombia – which in the words of Sebastián “those “Dedicated to those who brighten your life.”, They lift you up, give you peace and fill you with good feelings.” Like his girl.

Etana gets horny with Rails B from ‘Miyamor’; And Sebastian Trip?

In a scene in which Yatra is in a nightclub, the presence of a girl with a hat and glasses next to her who smiles at her and who is visible only for a few seconds, caused madness due to her undeniable similarity with Aitana. Given, because not only is she her height, her haircut, and her features, but she also wears the same earrings as the singer. If it is him, it is something we will find out soon…

With information from Europa Press

