sexy photos of Neymar’s new girlfriend

Bruna Biancardi: who is the sublime companion of footballer Neymar?

The star who officiates at PSG is no longer single. Since several weeks, Brazilian footballer Neymar has formalized his relationship with a sublime young woman named Bruna Biancardi. It was last April that the lovers had revealed their relationship by sharing on Instagram a photo of them, more accomplices than ever. With more than a million and a half subscribers on this social network, the pretty brunette has become an influence to follow.

Neymar had also published on the web a tender message to his sweetheart which has far from gone unnoticed: “The day is yours but the gift is ours. So happy to have you in my life. I love you”, he wrote. A beautiful declaration of love that quickly went around the web. But who is this young woman who was still unknown a few months ago? As reported Madame Figarothe pretty Brazilian studied fashion at Anhembi Morumbi University in São Paulo before becoming an e-marketing and e-commerce manager.

Still according to our colleagues, it was during a stay in Ibiza last year that the millionaire would have met him. Since then, Bruna Biancardi would go back and forth between Brazil and France in order to take advantage of his dear and tender.

This is not the first time that the football star has fallen in love with a woman named Bruna. His fans undoubtedly remember his relationship with model and actress Bruna Marquezine which lasted until 2014. The couple could not have endured the distance. What will happen to his new companion Bruna Biancardi?

