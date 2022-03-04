sexy pregnant! Rihanna arrives in lingerie at a Dior show

With a transparent black lace lingerie dress, this is how the singer Rihanna arrived at one of the Dior fashion shows.

The event that kicked off fashion week in Paris, France, the artist showed off her pregnancy to the fullest.

The businesswoman behind Fenty and a mother-to-be was lecturing on true style in motherhood.

Meanwhile, on her feet she wore leather boots to protect herself from the cold, at the height of her forearms, as well as multi-strand silver necklaces.

Without a doubt, Rihanna has taken the concept of fashion for moms to a new level, thus marking a new chapter worth remembering.

Since the unexpected announcement that occurred in New York City last January, seductive, belly-revealing garments have been a hallmark of style.

Rihanna, the first black woman chosen as the face of Dior

Singer Rihanna is set to become the face of a new Dior campaign to launch next spring with a video shot last week at the Palace of Versailles, the French brand has confirmed.

A Dior spokesman told Efe that Rihanna will be the star of that video directed by Steven Klein for the “Secret Garden” campaign.

She will thus become the first black woman to be used as a symbol of her own by Dior, succeeding Marion Cotillard, Jennifer Lawrence and Natalie Portman. It’s been several seasons since the singer has been present in the front row of the French house’s fashion shows, but this time the step she took went further.

In fact, Dior maintains a close relationship with black women, for example, the Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, whom he dressed for the red carpet on several occasions, but Rihanna made the difference and went the furthest on the red carpet. French brand history so far.