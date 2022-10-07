Sexy Rihanna in a mini skirt for a romantic date

Only a few months after giving birth, Rihanna seems to be gradually finding a life. In any case, she offers moments in love with her companion, the rapper A&ap Rocky.

After causing a sensation a few days ago in the streets of Los Angeles, leaving an Italian restaurant, this Wednesday, August 24, the singer and business woman has once again made the buzz. The reason ? She offered herself an evening with her darling in New York and appeared with an ultra sexy outfit.

An outfit that is all the rage

For this romantic dinner, Rihanna wore a fir green leather micro skirt, associated with a silk shirt of the same color. The star also left her signature black lace bra hanging out Savage Fenty, her lingerie brand. To complete her look, Rihanna bet on a pair of black lace-up shoes. An outfit that perfectly showcased the star.

In addition to having a canon look, the couple seems more fulfilled than ever and it’s nice to see. A source close to the couple confided a few years ago to the magazine People : “​​Being a new parent is of course an adjustment, but they are doing just fine. Their baby boy is healthy and Rihanna is just in awe of him. She was really so excited to be pregnant. She loved it. Meeting his son was of course also very special.”