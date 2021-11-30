SFOOTING / There is a rescue mop against incipient baldness

We want to reveal a secret to you: how many times, both of us (but we would not reveal to you at all who among us is the other, but above all who is one) we try each other to think in what state we could catch you in the moment of the solemn and weekly appointment with our amenities (read “our piece”).

So we imagine you, dear readers (reader friends of ComicAstri), to read us right in the middle of breakfast, between a toast and a sip of tea; or at the first act after turning on the PC at the desk of your workplace; or again, in the most private and most beautiful office of all: your bathroom, where nobody bothers you at all. Who knows where this will happen, and when, and how long it will last: are you for a smart reading? Or do you prefer the solemn one? Or maybe, as the computer menus say, in a personalized way? Questions that will remain unanswered, unfortunately, for us. Don’t worry and, above all, go ahead with your habits, we have no intention of catching you and dragging you by the hair.

Yeah, the hair. Joys and sorrows for those who have them, and for those who don’t; expression of inextinguishable youth in the collective imagination; undeniable charm both for her (how much feminine beauty passes through her hair) and for him (think only of Samson, but more recently also of the Hawaiian Jason Momoa, the Khal Drogo of game of Thrones, then star of the film Aquaman).

But the years, the age, the gray hair, the alopecias that depopulate the surface of the scalp and leave room foragoraphobia (the almost masculine terror of “staying in the square”, that is, without a single sparse fluff, in the parietal area) pose many doubts to the man who sees his own trichic plant (tricòs means, in Greek, hair) to go slowly but surely in the cow.

Then, it must be said, everyone solves it in his own way; but whoever finds himself in this unpleasant situation, who is gripped by an inner suffering, aware of losing something that will never return, has to deal with the harsh reality. Also because… there is the cousin you haven’t seen since Christmas Eve last year and who doesn’t send her to say: “Damn it, how it widened (heavily alluding to the area of ​​baldness); there is the boss always ready to cheer up those who summon to his table: “Look, if you keep them short, you notice less”; there is the mother-in-law, relentless as per her part: “But do the children still call you dad, or have they already passed to their grandfather?” (follows satanic grin). And here we stop, so that you don’t have it up to your hair …

The remedies? The medicine will be of little use (useless to pull it by the hair), nor the awareness that there is one anagen phase (hair growth stage), a telogen (period of rest and subsequent fall) and one catagen (worsening phase, in which the formed hair is carried away gradually towards the more superficial layers of the epidermis), because the situation is such that it seems obvious to persist in this single condition. So much so, to prevent you from splitting your hair in four (in the hope that at most three quarters will fall out?) And not to leave you hanging from a hair (useless to keep it standing like the last Japanese in the jungle, and then, what jungle ?), throw in some … rescue mop.

The transplant. It certainly means having more hair on your head, but also a literally drained bank account, so drained that it makes your hair stand on end. And then … being beaten like Berlusconi, and being so above all behind, certainly does not help morale. The moral? Either you are Briatore (and then you also undergo a facelift) or you leave it alone.

The toupee. Disappearing on Friday afternoon from the office as featherless as certain babies and returning on Monday morning as tawny as a Lion King … cui prodest? Who benefits? Perhaps to the elbows of colleagues, who will touch each other smiling under their mustaches (even female ones). In addition, not being able to see the attack of the hair root gives thatbeaver effect for which often those who opt for this solution come to resemble a trapper, those hunters of the past who hunted fur animals with traps and wore nice fur hats, with the tail behind, very funny to our eyes.

The carryover. Solution almost abandoned by most, but very popular in the last century. It consists in first growing, and then combing with abundance, the few hairs that grow between the sideburn and the temple, then taking care to redistribute them on one’s head, making them reach almost to the other sideburn. The effect is one of summary coverage of one’s head, but a gust of wind is enough to reveal the mystery and become completely – how can I say? – asymmetrical, that is, with a strip of very long hair hugging the shoulders on one side. And on the other? The cosmic void. Let me tell you: it’s the best way to have more horns than hair …



Total shave. Bruce Willis led the way, followed by the likes of Billy Zane, Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson (The Rock), the unforgettable Sean Connery. Exactly … so what? What need is there for you to join the group? Or do you have the physique du role, or it is better not to risk even a hair.

So what is the final solution, and above all: how to close this messy piece? With a simple simple advice: if the hair is thinning, instead of having a devil for hair, stay bald … if you can!

