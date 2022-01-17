Shadow of Conspiracy Section 2, Cyberpunk atmospheres in Unreal Engine 5

Cyberpunk and Unreal Engine 5 it has become an increasingly fitting combination. The extraordinary capabilities of Epic Games’ new engine, on the other hand, make it possible to reproduce particles and lighting sources so well that the sci-fi architectures coined by the pen of William Gibson prove to be a perfect opportunity to show off ray tracing and other graphic delicacies. If we add to this the polygonal complexity supported by MetaHuman Creator, Epic’s tool for creating hyper-realistic faces, any title that aspires to have similar prerogatives can only be an attractive proposal.

Although still looking for a publisher, the independent team Elysium Game Studio wanted to try their hand at realizing a project of this type, the announcement of which appeared at Gamescom 2021. Shadow of Conspiracy Section 2, an action RPG in the first (but also in the third) person that aims to recreate afuturistic epic with a cinematic mold with a gameplay halfway between role-playing and shooter. At the moment many of the details on the production of the German studio – which foresees the launch on PC and next-generation consoles – remain shrouded in mystery, since the status of the work is in a very preliminary phase, but the concept revealed with the presentation trailer highlights some of the salient features of the proposal. Here’s what we know for now.

Berlin 2087

From a purely aesthetic point of view it would be difficult not to find in Shadow of Conspiracy the imprint that the great cults of the cyberpunk trend have left in contemporary culture, so much so that the developers themselves let us know that they have inspired by Blade Runner and Ghost in the Shell for the development of the futuristic setting. It is the year 2087 and we find ourselves in a dystopian Berlin where the human race – exhausted by corruption and an increasingly exasperated social divide – lives in close symbiosis with technology, in a world where the boundary between man and machine is evidently long lost.

The cold cybernetic metropolis is described as a bulwark, a transhumanist stronghold surrounded by imposing walls that keep it safe from the devastation that spreads all around, preserving civilization inside while outside “refugees and malfunctioning machines gather“. Although the scenographic setting demonstrates a debt towards works like Deus Ex (by the way, here is our review of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided), according to the statements of the developers the game world should be characterized in this case by an open world structure, even if from the trailer it is not possible to get a more specific idea about it.

We only know that the 12 districts into which the real counterpart of the German capital is divided here become 24, and are respectively called sector 1, sector 2, etc. The video reveals a broad scenario but still limited to the action of that precise sequence, and the world building – albeit faithful to the

canons of the works cited up to now – appears rather poor in details. Not that we could have expected more view the conceptual nature of the gameplay shown, whose intent is clearly to bring the essential elements of Elysium Game Studio’s vision into focus. In this sense, indeed, it must be admitted that it manages very well to give an idea of ​​the potential of Unreal Engine 5, as demonstrated by the dazzling reflections of light that break on the surfaces of the protagonist’s weapons, on the exoskeletons of the enemies and in general on the objects. of the setting. What stands out is a rather shrewd reference to the famous Ridley Scott film, as – right at the end of the trailer – we see the protagonist climbing aboard a flying car. Sinuous, the vehicle moves among the very high skyscrapers of a Berlin scratched by the incessant rain, soaring softly between the buildings and then stop and proudly show the effects of ray tracing on the shiny bodywork that reflects the panorama. If they wanted to intrigue us, they succeeded.

A sci-fi thriller

But let’s get to the plot, which is meant to be a prominent aspect of the production since the same authors define Shadow of Conspiracy as a story driven title. The Berlin police chief is brutally murdered and it seems that the only person able to shed light on the mystery of his death is his daughter Natalie, who also disappeared in circumstances to be clarified.

Given the need to find the girl, Nolan – one of the most capable policemen in his district – is in charge of tracking her, which will lead him not only to meet the daughter of the deceased head of the department, but to establish a relationship with her. deep relationship of understanding (presumably also amorous). From here, a series of even more suspicious events will involve the duo in a whirlwind of deceptions, secrets and conspiracies from true sci-fi thriller.

Not an incipit that shines for originality, mind you, but the premises of the narrative development guaranteed by Elysium Game Studio lead to very pleasant speculations. To begin with, there will be to mark the evolution of history important moral choices, whose weight will then fall on the gameplay situations as well as on the intertwining of the main plot (which also suggests the presence of alternative endings). Also, the development team clearly speaks of one feature that will allow you to replay the story from the antagonist’s perspective once the campaign is over. A rather interesting and original feature, which promises to add value to the replayability of the title, even in the face of some aspects of the lore which can only be revealed in this mode.

Speaking of lore, the German studio seems to want to build a full-bodied narrative background both for the hyper-technological capital and for the wastelands. The desolate lands that gravitate around the city, and which offer a precarious refuge to its exiles, represent a real ecosystem: in order to resist extreme weather conditions and manage the scarcity of resources, refugees have learned to live by organizing themselves into tribes and occupying caves and caverns. The proposal of Elysium Game Studio therefore seems to want to place itself halfway between the thriller and the classic dystopian tale, offering not a few interpretative glimpses of the background of the game world.

If this were not enough to enhance the narrative aspect, Shadow of Conspiracy promises to give great emotions also thanks to the technology of the aforementioned MetaHuman Creator. If used properly, the character creation tool could in fact allow such realism as to make the dialogues and cinematic sequences more engaging and immersive, provided that there is first of all a skilful direction – on which we cannot at all unbalance ourselves right now. .

Role playing

At first glance Shadow of Conspiracy appears as a subjective shooter (but in this regard we remember that it also presents the possibility of passing to the third person) with a marked inclination for the stealth approach. In the gameplay sequence shown we see the protagonist first stealthily move between enemies to hit them from behind with a knife and then launch into fast-paced shootings with an assault rifle picked up by a stunned guard.

What we have been able to observe are basic actions and it is therefore difficult to express ourselves on the depth of these mechanics; the project – we remember – is in an embryonic phase and could undergo significant changes between now and the actual publication.

In any case, net of the awkwardness of the animations that are too plastered (on which the development team has already said it wants to improve its performance), the playful system seemed to us rather solid and open to different solutions. In any case, stealth and frenetic shooting phases are not the only elements of the combat system, which indeed integrates a set of special skills for a triptych of offensive options with a high degree of variety. Of these, for now, we have only seen a scan of the area, which allows you to highlight the enemies present, and the ability to slow down the time for a few seconds, so as to place headshot precise in the middle of a firefight.

Despite the lack of insights, we can hypothesize that the playful philosophy of Shadow of Conspiracy lends itself to recovering the canon of the immersive sim; even – say the developers – it will be possible to get to the end credits without having to take down any enemies. Other features promised by the studio also add variety to the gameplay, such as the presence of both human and robotic enemies, whose density will be distributed in relation to the day / night cycle of the open world; the ability to modify weapons and equipment; environmental puzzles and a playful framework devoted to investigation.

Finally, to underline the role-playing dimension of the production we find that small indicator of experience points that appears on the screen after each kill, a sign that it will probably be foreseen. an RPG-style character growth system – but we still don’t know if the enemies will have a real level or if the accumulated points will only be used to unlock upgrades, weapons and skills.