Shadow Show and Molly Nilsson join Dock of the Bay performances

Detroit-based girl band Shadow Show, with rhythms ranging from psychedelia to garage, and Swedish singer-songwriter Molly Nilsson join the previously announced performances of Verde Prato and Ainara LeGardon at the 15th edition of the Dock of the Bay , the Donostia Documentary Film Festival to be held between May 2 and 7. Their concerts will take place respectively on the 4th and 5th. The closing will be carried out by Jenesaispop Djs. The musical program will be completed with a Gastro Soul Party on Friday 6 at the Basque Gastronomy Brotherhood.

In addition to music, books will have a relevant space at the festival with various presentations at Kutxa Kultur Plaza by the Tobacco Days bookstore. From Wednesday to Friday and with Eduardo Guillot as master of ceremonies, the titles ‘In the presence of Battiato’, by Eduardo Laporte; ‘Doña Concha: The Rose and the Thorn’, with the author Carla Berrocal and ‘Definitive Love Song’, by Jorge Martí from the group La Habitacion Roja.

In this fifteenth edition, Gehitu is once again collaborating with the Dock of the Bay with two screenings that will take place in Dabadaba and that are part of the Perfect Day section of the Festival. On Monday, May 2, at 7:30 p.m., the Brazilian ‘Bixa Travesti’, by Claudia Priscilla and Kiko Goifman, will be broadcast. From the hand of Linn da Quebrada, Brazilian transgender singer and artist, a powerful and courageous film unfolds around the body and its representation. A funny, transgender, feminist and favela film.

The next day, at the same time, it will be the turn of ‘The Ballad of Genesis and Lady Jaye’, by Marie Losier. An intimate and moving portrait of the life and work of groundbreaking performance artist and music pioneer Genesis Breyer P-Orridge (Throbbing Gristle, Psychic TV) and his other half and collaborator, Lady Jaye, focusing on daring sexual transformations to which the couple underwent for their project ‘Pandrogyne’.

Radio programs



The radio will also be the protagonist in this edition with the broadcast of 3 live programs and a podcast. Deusto Irratia will broadcast a Dock of the Bay Special on Thursday 5th at 5:30 p.m. The next day it will be the turn of ‘El disco de tu vida’, by Asier Leoz and Juan Luis Etxeberria, who will interview Tulsay on Saturday the 7th at 12:30, the program ‘Docs&Talks’ will be broadcast live, with Inés Calero and Laura García.

In addition, the Carántula podcast will also broadcast a special program ‘Dock of the Bay’ under the direction of Jabier Rodriguez, Fran Fraca and Iñigo Basurko.