Shadowhunters Cast – Where Are They Now?

Summary Shadowhunters was a supernatural fantasy show based on the book series by Cassandra Clare. It followed Clary Fray as she entered the world of Shadowhunters on her 18th birthday.

The series received mixed reactions from critics but won several awards, including the Teen Choice and People’s Choice Awards.

The cast has found success in various projects following the show’s end, with Katherine McNamara appearing in Walker and The Stand, and Dominic Sherwood starring in Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.





supernatural drama Shadow Hunter It said its final goodbye in 2019, but the cast has remained busy since the series ended. The supernatural fantasy show first aired in 2016 and ran for three seasons on Freeform. Shadow Hunter Follows Clary Fray as she learns on her 18th birthday that her family descended from a long line of human-angel hybrids called Shadowhunters and that their job was to hunt demons. Over the course of its three seasons, the series included dramatic cliffhangers, epic romances, and its fair share of funny moments before an untimely end.

Shadow Hunter The second adaptation was Cassandra Clare’s popular book series, mortal Instruments. The Freeform series developed by Ed Decter served as a reboot following the 2013 film. The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, which, like the series, was produced by Constantin Film. Throughout its run, the series received mixed reactions from critics, but also received 23 award nominations, winning six Teen Choice Awards, five People’s Choice Awards, and one GLAAD Award. Although the series did not last long, its cast members enjoyed individual successes thereafter. Shadow Hunter A testament to his legacy.

RELATED: Shadowhunters Deserves A Proper Adaptation (And This Is The Obvious Way They Should Do It)





8 katherine mcnamara

Role: Clary Fury

Katherine McNamara played the lead role of Clary Faerie, a character whose life is changed when she becomes trapped in the world of the Shadowhunters. since Shadow Hunter Under wraps, Katherine McNamara appears in western action series Walker: FreedomPlaying Abby Walker, and the post-apocalypse miniseries tripod, where she starred as Julie Laurie. He also had a recurring role on The CW’s superhero series Arrow And shine As Mia Smoke, the daughter of Green Arrow (and his successor). She was lined up to reprise the role in a Mia-centric spinoff titled green arrow and canary, but it never progressed beyond the pilot stage. As for her future projects, McNamara will star in John Poliquin’s short horror film, samaritanColin Minihan’s horror film urban legendand action thriller air force one down,

7 dominic sherwood

Role: Jace Herondale

But Shadow Hunter, Dominic Sherwood plays Jace Herondale, a prominent member of the Shadowhunters and Clary’s love interest. Before his role on the Freeform show, Dominic Sherwood had several roles in various films Vampire Academy, billionaire ransomAnd don’t sleep, and he appeared in Taylor Swift’s music video “Style”. Depuse D Shadow HunterI have acted Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, penny DreadfulSpinoff series, legal drama partner trackand film Eraser: Reborn. Sherwood and McNamara together launched a podcast called return to shadow Where they rewatch the series and bring the cast back together to discuss the series.

6 Alberto Rosende

Role: Simon Lewis

Alberto Rosende played Simon Lewis, Clary’s childhood friend. He also later becomes a vampire and briefly dates Clary before breaking up due to her feelings for Jace. before becoming part of Shadow Hunter The artist, Alberto Rosende, appeared in one episode. elite And a Law & Order: Special Units Victims, Following Shadow Hunter Alberto Rosende attends the series finale Chicago FireWhere he plays the role of firefighter Blake Gallo.

5 Matthew Daddario

Role: Alec Lightwood

But Shadow Hunter, Matthew Daddario played Alec Lightwood, a Shadowhunter who falls in love with Magnus Bane. He is the older brother of Isabelle and Max and the adoptive brother of Jess. In real life, he is the brother of Alexandra Daddario. Her major debut film was the 2013 romantic drama Breathe In. He has appeared in many roles before as well Shadow Hunter, Involved Delivery Man, Cabin FeverAnd Naomi and Eli’s No Kiss List. Since the Freeform show, he reunited with Katherine McNamara in the 2021 film faith And had the lead role in why do women kill season 2.

4 emeraude toubia

Role: Isabelle Lightwood

Emeraude Toubia plays Isabelle Lightwood Shadow Hunter, a charismatic Shadowhunter. In season two, she becomes addicted to a vampire potion called Yin Fen, but manages to overcome her addiction with Rafael’s help. since Shadow Hunter After it ended, she appeared in the 2021 holiday romcom Holiday in Santa Fe and the Amazon Prime Video series with love, where she plays the lead character Lily Diaz. As far as her future roles are concerned, she will star in Felipe Vargas’ horror film, Rosary beadsand Bernardo Cubría like it used to be,

3 Isaiah Mustafa

Role: Luke Garroway

Isaiah Mustafa played Luke Garroway, an NYPD policeman, a former Shadowhunter, and a father figure to Clary, in the Freeform series. In the first season, Luke becomes a werewolf. Coming from a background as a wide receiver for the Arizona State football team, Mustafa was previously known for starring in a series of Old Spice commercials. Shadow Hunter, since Shadow Hunter, Isaiah Mustafa starred This: Chapter Two As adult Mike Hanlon And Boys Kills World As Benny, with other appearances Grey’s Anatomy, Black-ish, And RobotChicken.

2 Harry Shum Jr.

Role: Magnus Bane

Harry Shum Jr. played the role of Magnus Bane, a powerful warrior who is the former High Warlock of Brooklyn. She falls in love with Alec, and in Season 2 they begin dating, and become one of the series’ most beloved couples. Harry Shum Jr. was already famous when he joined Shadow HunterMike Chang glee And appeared in many dance films. After the conclusion of Shadow HunterShum Jr. joins gray’s anatomy As Dr. Benson “Blue” Kwan in season 19. When it comes to movies, he acted Crazy Rich Asians, Everywhere Everything Together, and Netflix’s holiday romcom tough love,

RELATED: Shadowhunters: The First and Last Lines of Every Main Character in the Series

1 Where are the rest of the Shadowhunters cast?

Shadow Hunter There was also an expanded recurring cast.

Alisha Wainwright – Maia Roberts: Alisha Wainwright was a recurring character in season two, and became a main character in season three. She played Maia Roberts, an Earthbound werewolf. She is also a member of Luke’s group. Alisha Wainwright appeared as a guest star on many shows such as Criminal Minds, Lethal WeaponsAnd general Hospital, and since then Shadow Hunter After it ended, she has been a part of Netflix’s superhero drama raising dion up, where she plays Nicole Warren. He has also acted in films like death of a Telemarketer, Palmer, And There is something wrong with the children.

David Castro – Rafael Santiago: David Castro played the role of Catholic vampire Rafael Santiago, head of the Brooklyn Vampire Hand and Camille’s former right-hand man. David Castro started his acting career in 2004 To openand appeared in 2008 27 dressesand 2009 Ministers. However, since Shadow HunterHe appeared only in a guest role in god made me a friend And Power Book III: Raising Kanan,

Alan Van Sprang – Valentine Morgenstern: Alan Van Sprang played the villain in the first two seasons, an evil Shadowhunter, leader of the Circle, and father to Clary and Jonathan. The actor is also known for playing Sir Francis Bryan the TudorsAlso Henry II of France Government, since Shadow HunterHe played Agent Leland in Star Trek: Discovery Season 2, and lead detective Keith Alper in the darkness Seasons 2 and 3.

Shadow Hunter Based on The Mortal Instruments book series by Cassandra Clare, Shadowhunters follows Clary Fray, a young woman who discovers she is no ordinary human on her 18th birthday, when her mother discovers Clary’s long-lost They are kidnapped by an evil group led by the father. Now part of the Shadowhunters, a race of half-angels, half-humans who fight against evil, Clary is drawn into the supernatural world of demons, vampires, werewolves, and other mythical creatures. Katherine McNamara plays Clary, alongside Dominic Sherwood, Alberto Rosende, Matthew Daddario, Emeraude Toubia, and Harry Shum Jr. release date 12 January 2016 mold Dominic Sherwood, Katherine McNamara styles Imagination season’s 3 streaming service Apple TV+, Prime Video