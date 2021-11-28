News

Shadowhunters City of Bones, Italy 1 / Lily Collins in a high-voltage film

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman6 hours ago
0 43 1 minute read

S.hadowhunters City of Bones it goes broadcast today, November 27, 2021, on Italia 1 starting at 2.30 pm. The main protagonist of the film is the young actress, at the time, Lily Collins, model and actress who on this set meets the first great love of her life, actor Jamie Campbell Bower. We also remember Lily Collins for ‘Snow White’, ‘Ted Bundy – Criminal Charm’, ‘The English Teacher’ alongside Julienne Moore, while Camobell Bower we will find him later in films such as ‘Fantastic Beasts – The Crimes of Grindelwald’, while in the past he also had a small role in the first of the double final film of the saga dedicated to the most loved mega-movie in the world ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1’.

Minions / On Italia 1 the little yellow guys of Despicable me are the protagonists

Shadowhunters City of Bones, the plot of the film: a murder without witnesses?

Let’s read the plot from Shadowhunters City of Bones. We are in the shadow of the skyscrapers of New York and the young Clary Fray first witnesses a murder in which there are no witnesses but her, strange because it was committed in a room in front of and dozens of other people, then the disappearance of her mother, mysteriously, without traces. He then discovers that his mom is in the hands of the ferocious Valentine in search of the Mortle Cup, a talisman of great power. In this world in which she unknowingly finds herself, she has to do, under the sunlight of a city that cannot see some creatures such as demons or vampires, a magical and dangerous universe that could seriously harm her. Fortunately she meets Jace, Alec, Isabelle and Nephilim, Shadowhunters, a group of guys like her who in turn are visible only to a select few and together they will hunt down the infamous Valentine to protect the harmless creatures and prevent him from finding the Mortal Cup.

READ ALSO:
Rebel Hearts / On Rete 4 the film by Ron Howard with Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman The Great Wall / Streaming of the film on Italia 1 much discussed by critics

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman6 hours ago
0 43 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Fast & Furious 9: Vin Diesel invites us to return to the cinema in the new Italian promo of the film | Cinema

October 11, 2021

Julia Roberts has ensured her smile for a staggering sum: that’s how much

September 22, 2021

Because from today you will no longer be able to do without Kale, super food of the new generation

4 weeks ago

Chris Pratt’s expression as he accidentally deletes 51,000 unread emails is hilarious

October 16, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button