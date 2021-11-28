Shadowhunters City of Bones, Italy 1 / Lily Collins in a high-voltage film

S.hadowhunters City of Bones it goes broadcast today, November 27, 2021, on Italia 1 starting at 2.30 pm. The main protagonist of the film is the young actress, at the time, Lily Collins, model and actress who on this set meets the first great love of her life, actor Jamie Campbell Bower. We also remember Lily Collins for ‘Snow White’, ‘Ted Bundy – Criminal Charm’, ‘The English Teacher’ alongside Julienne Moore, while Camobell Bower we will find him later in films such as ‘Fantastic Beasts – The Crimes of Grindelwald’, while in the past he also had a small role in the first of the double final film of the saga dedicated to the most loved mega-movie in the world ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1’.

Shadowhunters City of Bones, the plot of the film: a murder without witnesses?

Let’s read the plot from Shadowhunters City of Bones. We are in the shadow of the skyscrapers of New York and the young Clary Fray first witnesses a murder in which there are no witnesses but her, strange because it was committed in a room in front of and dozens of other people, then the disappearance of her mother, mysteriously, without traces. He then discovers that his mom is in the hands of the ferocious Valentine in search of the Mortle Cup, a talisman of great power. In this world in which she unknowingly finds herself, she has to do, under the sunlight of a city that cannot see some creatures such as demons or vampires, a magical and dangerous universe that could seriously harm her. Fortunately she meets Jace, Alec, Isabelle and Nephilim, Shadowhunters, a group of guys like her who in turn are visible only to a select few and together they will hunt down the infamous Valentine to protect the harmless creatures and prevent him from finding the Mortal Cup.

