Shadows Die Twice completed in two hours by a blindfolded speedrunner at AGDQ – Nerd4.life

The new edition of Awesome Games Done Quick, a charity event that also collects various live performances by speedrunners, among which a truly impressive one emerged, with the streamer Mitchriz that has completed Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in two hours, always remaining blindfolded.

The time to complete, in itself, is not quite the absolute record, but it is the methodology that makes this feat historic: Mitchriz was blindfolded the whole time and carried out his two-hour run completely live, therefore without various cuts or frames. The house made the video obviously viral, given that From Software’s game is one of the most challenging even simply to be faced with eyes wide open and without pressure in terms of completion time.

Mitchriz is obviously a big expert on Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and his repeated attempts to score speedrunner records have led to a remarkable memorization of the structure of the game and of the maps, so much so that it is able to deal with them without using sight but relying on memory and has possible suggestions offered by the audio.

It is not the first time that the same streamer has carried out such a feat, having previously completed Sekiro blindfolded and even in less than two hours, but in this case he did it within a context with more pressure, seen the audience following the Awesome Games Done Quick livestream, which makes it all the more incredible and worth watching.