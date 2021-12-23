Shadows of espionage on the Harvard professor hired by China

A year ago, precisely in these times, Wang Zhi Gang, head of the scientific department, had declared to the central committee of the Chinese Communist Party that his country would make considerable efforts for the self-sufficiency of science and technology, “because we cannot rely on abroad for key technologies “. Unfortunately, it was only propaganda, because China defines itself as autonomous, but it does not give up on under-the-table agreements and espionage activities in order to achieve increasingly sensational results in innovation. The Charles Lieber case is a prime example of how much Beijing is illicitly investing in American academia in an attempt to steal confidential and technological information from US companies and even the federal government.

Yesterday, after nearly three hours in a council chamber, the federal court found 62-year-old Lieber, one of the leading US researchers and head of Harvard’s chemistry department, guilty of lying to his country. Scholar of the synthesis of nano-matter and in the odor of Nobel, he had taken part in a program funded by the Chinese government to attract the most important foreign scientists. Lieber, who ended up in handcuffs on January 28, 2020, had joined the Thousand Talents Program (the TTP, launched in 2008 and still active), a controversial Chinese government program to finance foreign academics. He had been paid handsomely to establish a research lab at Wuhan University of Technology, but hid affiliation with US grant agencies. In the three years in which he collaborated on the plan, Lieber earned $ 50,000 a month, plus $ 150,000 to cover expenses and $ 1.5 million in funding for the laboratory activity between Harvard and that of Wuhan, famous for the possible spread of the Covid. Maintaining links with a Chinese university and participating in the TTP is not illegal in the United States. In 2018, however, the Trump administration launched an operation, the China Initiative, to more stringently control these relations: in fact, it forced dozens of high-profile scientists to explicitly declare their ties with Beijing.

However, the case of Professor Lieber (he risks up to 26 years in prison) seems to be the tip of the iceberg: it starts from afar and could lead to the arrest of other American researchers. It is the second court case against an academic to end up in the classroom. Previously, the University of Tennessee-Knoxville professor Anming Hu, acquitted of all charges for a mistrial, faced a trial on charges of research integrity. There are five more cases pending in the government database right now. So much so that last September hundreds of academics from institutions including Stanford University and Princeton University, had signed a letter inviting the attorney general dealing with the Lieber case to clarify the TTP. “The initiative – reads the text – has moved away from its original mission, perseveres the theft of intellectual property and is damaging the competitiveness of American research”.

Lieber, on paid administrative leave from Harvard, and suffering from cancer, ran a major laboratory specializing in building silicon nanowires in electronics, lasers, and even a neural network that could be injected as a brain-computer interface.