shadows on Marc Marquez’s career

Marc Marquez after the accident in off-road training not only reported a concussion but also a form of diplopia. The Spanish MotoGP champion has already had to deal with a vision disorder of this type in the past, even if today the situation is very different. Shadows on the continuation of the career.

Marc Marquez after the forfeit in the Algarve GP, he will also miss Valencia and the Jerez tests. There seems to be no peace for the Spaniard who has found his smile and three victories this season after the ordeal linked to shoulder problems that forced him to go under the knife. This time the injury is of a completely different nature and casts a shadow over the six-time MotoGP world champion’s continuation of the career. In fact, Marquez has to deal with a diplopia, as reported in the official note. This is not a novelty for the 1993 class who accused this vision disorder already in 2011.

What is diplopia, what is Marc Marquez’s problem

The verdict of the ophthalmologist Dr. Sanchez Dalmau after the specialist visit on Marc Marquez at the Hospital Clinic de Barcelona was merciless: “The pilot suffers from diplopia and has shown a paralysis of the fourth right nerve with involvement of the right superior oblique muscle“. What is diplopia? It is a disorder that involves a double vision of the same object, one almost normal and more defined, the other more blurred. It can be binocular, when it occurs with both eyes open, or monocular, with only one of the two eyes open Everything is linked to a problem in transmission to the retina through the eye.

Marquez’s conditions and the first form of diplopia in 2011

Therefore, the rumors concerning the after-effects of the fall in off-road training that had forced him to forfeit in Portugal have been confirmed. Not only a “concussion” for Marquez but also the diplopia that will force him to stop. On the other hand, this is a problem that the great glory of motorcycling knows well, since it had to deal with it already in 2011. Also on that occasion, when an 18-year-old Marquez was preparing to triumph in Moto 2, there was another accident in training in Malaysia. Surgery required and a two-month stop for the Spaniard who then came back stronger than before.

The shadows on Marquez’s career and the risk of a long stop

The situation today is very different, also because Marquez is 10 years older and has had to deal with various problems and injuries, a factor that also affects the psychological level for the Cervera warrior. This is why it is also legitimate to think about evaluations on the continuation of the career, in view of a new and long stop. On the other hand, no surgical treatment is currently envisaged, but conservative treatments for a situation to follow with clinical evolution. For now, the 1993 class has proved to be always optimistic on social media, but it will be necessary to understand how the paralyzed nerve will react to stimuli.