Shaggy bob: Selena Gomez’s haircut that looks effortlessly beautiful

We love it when two cool styles collide and that’s why we 100% support the shaggy bob that we continue to see everywhere. For those unfamiliar with the style, the shaggy bob It combines the classic bob with the rebellious shag cut that has been gaining fans since Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish put the retro cut back on the map.

Honestly, it’s no wonder the bob is still valid. It’s stylish, it’s understated, and it’s refreshing to be able to see our shoulders again after all that winter growth. For his part, the shag it’s basically a sexy texture effect bed head which offers great strength at the crown. How good.

Normally, bobs don’t usually have too many layers around the crown, but the shaggy bob inspire hair with the rock attitude and texture of a shag, along with the shorter, cooler length of a bob. It’s kind of a match made in heaven. And with the seasons changing to spring and the weather warming, we couldn’t be more excited to have our manes trimmed and professionally styled. The shaggy bob It is the perfect situation for a casual hairstyle, but with attitude.

If not, ask Selena Gomez. The singer is the latest celebrity to jump on the shag haircutbut with the shortest remaining length of your recent soft curved bobfalling directly into the territory of the shaggy bob. We love that she went for it and added messy, faded bangs.

Selena Gomez just debuted a shaggy bob. Instagram @hungvanngo

Not sure how to do it? we have another 9 ways to wear a shaggy bob for you to see…

wavy bob

This hairstyle celebrates natural texture with pretty wavy ends.