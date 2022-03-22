Shake up America! Eight youths go up to the first team

Changes are coming in the Eagles of America, as Fernando Ortiz decided to call several elements of the Basic Forces.

America got his second victory of the Clausura 2022 Tournament against Toluca, but Fernando Ortiz knows that they need much more to get into the Liguilla, so he will take advantage of the March FIFA Date to raise several juniors from the Basic Forces to the first team that have been showing good performance.

It is hoped that this decision will give the Eagles a good shake, so that the First Division men’s team does not relax, nor think that they are guaranteed a place in the starting eleven, less now that the coaching staff is made up of men who at any moment they will give the opportunity to a canterano.

For him Eagle Tour that those from Coapa will do in Texas, United States, Tano will have several casualties due to calls with selection, for that reason he made the decision to call eight juveniles so that they begin to warm up in the friendlies against Tigres and Monterrey.

The items that make the trip with the first team are emilio lara, Iker Moreno, Miguel Vazquez, Luis Gutierrez, Paolo Rios, Gerardo Gomez, Francisco “El Tijuas” Garciaand Emiliano Sandoval.

According to what the youth players show, Fernando Ortiz could consider someone for the remaining matches of Liga MX 2022where America has ample chances of accessing the Repechage, but the final stretch of the calendar looks tight.

