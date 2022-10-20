‘Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators’ returns to Paramount Network in November

Paramount Network has announced that the Monday, November 7 at 8:15 p.m. will premiere the fourth season of ‘Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators’.

In this season, the detective duo formed by Frank Hathaway Y luella shakespeare returns to the fray willing to solve new crimes that have occurred in the city of Stratford-upon-Avon.

A) Yes, Monday to Thursday at 8:15 p.m.these investigators must use their wits and rural charm to rSolve the complex cases that will be presented to them, such as the drowning of the former municipal minister or catching the author of the diabolical plan with which it is intended to sabotage Christmas. Meanwhile, their private lives will also be altered due to Frank’s murder accusation and the confrontation that will happen between Lu and her sister.

Other Paramount Network content in November

On the other hand, fantastic film lovers have an appointment on Saturday, November 12 from 3:30 p.m. with the special ‘As far as adventure takes you’. The appointment starts with ‘The last Warrior’, a title that narrates how a young swindler ends up in a parallel world in which magic is real and a terrible threat hangs over fantastic beings; Y at 5:30 p.m. with the second part of this story ‘The last Warrior. The roots of evil. at 8:00 p.m. arrives ‘The secret of the pyramid’, which narrates how Sherlock Holmes and his friend Watson are involved in a dark plot. Johnny Depp will be in charge of closing this cycle at 10:00 p.m. with ‘Sleepy Hollow’.

The sunday november 13 at 3:30 p.m. the romantic drama will come ‘Dirty Dancing 2’followed by comedy ‘Two for the price of one’starring the Olsen twins. at 7:00 p.m.it will be the turn of the film adaptation based on the homonymous novel written by Kami García and Margaret Stohl, ‘Beautiful creatures’; and late at night the classic will arrive ‘Bad Girls’ starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert.

Mean Girls Image

While, on Sunday, November 27 from 3:55 p.m. the channel dresses up with the special worship sunday. The first titles that will be the Italian classic ‘Until his time came’, directed by Sergio Leone and starring Henry Fonda; Y at 7:30 p.m., ‘Revolutionary Road’ the romantic drama starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. At 10:00 p.m.it’s cult movie time ‘American Beauty’. at 00:30h will put the final icing ‘usual suspects’a great thriller with one of the best endings in the history of cinema.

