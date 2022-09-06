Shakespeare or Bieber? This Canadian city draws devotees from both

Special for Infobae of The New York Times.

(Canada Dispatch)

STRATFORD, Ontario — It’s a small town that practically screams “Shakespeare!”

Majestic white swans float on the River Avon, not far from Falstaff Street and Anne Hathaway Park, named for the playwright’s wife. Some residents live in Romeo Ward, while the young students attend Hamlet Elementary School. And the school’s namesake play is often staged as part of a renowned theater festival that attracts legions of Shakespeare fans from around the world from April to October.

Stratford, Ontario, steeped in reference to and reverence for the Bard, has drawn on its link to Shakespeare for decades to formally lure millions of dollars of tourists to an otherwise unattractive city for travellers.

“My father always said we have a world-class theater stuck in a farming community,” said Frank Herr, a second-generation owner of a boat rental and excursion business along the River Avon.

Then, about a dozen years ago, a new breed of cultural enthusiast, usually much younger, began to appear on the streets of Stratford: beliebers, or admirers of pop star Justin Bieber, an indigenous talent.

Residents have little trouble distinguishing between the two types of visitors. A hint: see what they are wearing.

“They carry Shakespeare’s books in their hands,” Herr said of those who are here for the love of theater. “They are serious people.”

Beliebers, by contrast, always have their phones ready to enthusiastically document the otherwise drab landmarks associated with the pop star: the location of her first date, the local radio station she first played. his music, the restaurant where it is rumored he ate.

Unlike Shakespeare — who never set foot in this city, named for his birthplace of Stratford-upon-Avon, England — Bieber has genuine and deep connections: he grew up here and is known by many.

“I know Justin,” Herr said. “He always skateboarded by the cenotaph, and I always kicked him out of there,” he added, referring to a World War I memorial in the gardens by Lake Victoria.

Diane Dale, Bieber’s maternal grandmother, and her husband, Bruce, lived a 10-minute drive from downtown Stratford, where the budding singer, now 28, could often be found playing music on the steps of the Avon Theater under supervision of his grandparents, raising up to $200 a day, he said in a recent interview.

Those steps became something of a pilgrimage site for female Bieber fans, especially those who aspired to become the embodiment of the song “One Less Lonely Girl” during his time as a handsome teen pop idol.

Stratford businesses that benefited from this second group of tourists began to talk about the “Bieber effect”, a pun on the “Bilbao effect” in reference to the Spanish city revitalized by a museum.

However, one of the problems with pop fame is that it can be fickle. As fans have put their teenage infatuation with the musician behind them, “Bieber fever” has cooled off and the number of pilgrims has dwindled.

Problems that have long plagued other Canadian cities, such as rising house prices and drug addiction, loom more often through the picturesque façade of Stratford, a city of nearly 33,000 surrounded by sprawling cornfields. in the agricultural region of southwestern Ontario.

However, more than 400 years after his death, Shakespeare’s magnetic force remains intact.

The theater festival, which attracts more than 500,000 visitors in a typical year and employs around 1,000 people, includes Shakespearean classics, Broadway-style musicals and modern works in its repertoire.

Early in the coronavirus pandemic, the festival returned to its roots, staging a limited series of outdoor shows under marquees, as it did during its first four seasons, beginning in 1953. In 1957, the Festival Theater building was opened with a summer performance of “Hamlet,” with Canadian actor Christopher Plummer in the title role.

This year’s production stars a woman, Amaka Umeh, the first black actress to play Hamlet at the festival.

Although it is not known how popular Bieber will be four centuries from now, the appeal of someone who has sold more than a hundred million digital singles in the United States alone does not dissipate overnight.

And Stratford has taken steps to permanently commemorate his youth there.

Bieber’s grandparents had kept boxes of his belongings, including talent show score sheets and a drum kit paid for by the community in a crowdfunding effort, until a local museum offered them the chance to put the items on display.

“It has changed the museum forever, in many ways,” said John Kastner, general director of the Stratford Perth Museum.

After informing the local newspaper that the museum was opening an exhibition, “Justin Bieber: Steps to Stardom,” in February 2018, Kastner said calls from international media poured in.

“We were going to do a single room, like a three meter by three meter room,” Kastner explained. He called the healer for him. “I told him, ‘We have a problem.'”

They scaled back the agricultural exhibit that had been planned for the adjoining space, which was helpful in accommodating the 18,000 visitors in the first year of the Bieber exhibit, a huge increase in attendance compared to the 850 who visited the museum in 2013. .

The Bieber exhibit, which will be on view until at least next year, has brought in thousands of dollars in memorabilia purchases, according to Kastner, giving the modest museum a healthy financial cushion.

Bieber has also visited the museum several times, chalking his name on the guest board and donating some more recent memorabilia, like his wedding invitation and reception menu, complete with a dish called “Grandma Diane’s Bolognese.” .

But even before the beliebers descended on the city, young people flocked to Stratford on buses thanks to organized school tours, with between 50,000 and 100,000 students arriving each year from the United States and across Canada.

Long-time residents of Stratford, like Madeleine McCormick, a retired corrections officer, said it can sometimes feel like residents’ concerns are pushed aside in favor of tourists.

However, McCormick acknowledges the benefits of the vibrant community of artists and creative people that brought her husband, a musician, into their orbit.

“It’s a strange place,” he opined. “There will never be another place like this, because of the theater.”

And Justin Bieber.