Sports

Shakhov: “Shevchenko will give Genoa a winning mentality”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read

Mister Shevchenko at the Pegli sports center (photo by Genoa CFC Tanopress)

“The conditions are all there: Andriy still has a winning mentality and with the national team he has shown it to an entire country”. Yevgen Shakhov, former Lecce and Ukraine midfielder now in Greece at Aek, told Gianlucadimarzio.com the secrets of Andriy Shevchenko, the new Genoa coach and former coach of his country’s national team.

REVOLUTION – “For our country, Andriy represents something sensational. He has revolutionized the way of seeing football, transforming his ambition into that of an entire team ».

PHILOSOPHY – «Sheva’s skill lies in adapting to the opponent on duty. After becoming familiar with all the players available, in the national team he managed to use two modules, each able to offer more solutions based on who we had to challenge. 4-3-3 and 3-5-2, two different sides that we interpreted with the same philosophy. The first is certainly closer to Sheva’s style of play, the second has helped us to collect points in important matches ».

STAFF – «Of the highest level: Maldera and Tassotti are amazing».

ON THE HOMEPAGE OF PIANETAGENOA1893.NET YOU CAN SEE THE VIDEO OF THE ARRIVAL OF SCHEVCHENKO IN PEGLI


PreviousA Genoa shirt stands out at the New York marathon
Marco Liguori

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Sampdoria, Ferrero confirms D’Aversa: “Responsibility to the team”

1 week ago

MotoGP 2021. The Algarve GP in Portimao. Francesco Bagnaia is the fastest in FP3 – MotoGP

2 days ago

Inter-Nandez: Agoumé and Nainggolan in Cagliari in a maxi exchange?

July 16, 2021

Sinner renounces the Next Gen Finals.

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button