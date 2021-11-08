Shakhov: “Shevchenko will give Genoa a winning mentality”

“The conditions are all there: Andriy still has a winning mentality and with the national team he has shown it to an entire country”. Yevgen Shakhov, former Lecce and Ukraine midfielder now in Greece at Aek, told Gianlucadimarzio.com the secrets of Andriy Shevchenko, the new Genoa coach and former coach of his country’s national team.

REVOLUTION – “For our country, Andriy represents something sensational. He has revolutionized the way of seeing football, transforming his ambition into that of an entire team ».

PHILOSOPHY – «Sheva’s skill lies in adapting to the opponent on duty. After becoming familiar with all the players available, in the national team he managed to use two modules, each able to offer more solutions based on who we had to challenge. 4-3-3 and 3-5-2, two different sides that we interpreted with the same philosophy. The first is certainly closer to Sheva’s style of play, the second has helped us to collect points in important matches ».

STAFF – «Of the highest level: Maldera and Tassotti are amazing».

