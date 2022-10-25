Shakhtar Donetsk asks FIFA to exclude Iran from Qatar 2022 and replace it with Ukraine

Serhiy Palkin, general director of the club, made his request “for the direct participation of the country in terrorist attacks against Ukrainians”

The CEO of Shakhtar DonetskSerhiy Palkin, asked this monday at FIFA Exclude a Iran of the Qatar World Cup 2022due to the use of Iranian suicide drones against the Ukrainian civilian population, and their replacement by the Ukraine national team.

“The shaketar ask the FIFA and the entire international community to immediately ban the national team from Iran the dispute of the World Cup for the country’s direct participation in terrorist attacks against Ukrainians,” he said in Twitter.

Palkin, whose team plays its UEFA Champions League matches in Poland due to the conflict, believes such a decision would be “fair” as the Iranian regime also “kills” its own people.

“The vacant place should be filled by the national team of Ukrainewho showed that he deserves to participate in the world“, he assured.

The official called for “pressure” on the football bureaucracy so as not to repeat “the mistakes” of the World Cup of Russia 2018, “hiding under the empty thesis that sport is apolitical”.

“While the leaders have fun watching their team play in the world Cup, Ukrainians will die under Iranian drones and missiles. Almost 250 of these drones have already attacked the peaceful cities of Ukraine“, he pointed.

Shakhtar Donetsk has joined the voices calling for Iran to be excluded from the 2022 Qatar World Cup. EFE/EPA

He denounced that each of these devices has been manufactured and supplied by the Iranian authorities, and that it is Iranian instructors and soldiers who train and manage the drones “that destroy houses, museums, universities, offices, sports fields and patios, and the most important, they kill Ukrainians”.

Palkin stressed that there are children among the victims and that “children also dream of seeing their national team in the World Cup.”

“Facilitate the participation of terrorists in the World Cup it is politics. It is time to end such a policy,” he noted.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has asked the president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to break diplomatic relations with Iran due to massive Russian attacks with Iranian kamikaze drones against Ukrainian cities, especially civilian infrastructure.

The Iranian authorities categorically deny supplying weapons to both sides in the conflict, which has not prevented the West from already adopting sanctions against Tehran.

Irana team trained by the Portuguese Carlos Queiroz, qualified for the world for the sixth time in its history by defeating Iraq last January.

While the Ukraine national team was eliminated by Wales in the World Cup play-offs by a narrow loss in Cardiff last June.