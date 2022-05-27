Shakira, 45, dares the slit dress on the red carpet

This Wednesday, May 25, the international stars came to attend the screening of the biopic out of competition Elvis, by Baz Luhrmann with Austin Butler and Tom Hanks. This highly anticipated biographical film will be unveiled on June 22 in French cinemas.

Shakira, sublime in her slit dress

For this occasion, Shakira bet on sobriety. She appears in a long strapless black dress with a side slit. An ultra glamorous and tight look, worthy of Hollywood actresses. Like the beautiful Tina Kunakey, the Colombian star complemented her look with a pair of sheer organza knee-high gloves. She finishes it off with a diamond necklace and ring, as well as a pair of open shoes.

If the 45-year-old singer caused a sensation when climbing the stairs, disturbing news was unveiled this Thursday, May 26. Indeed, a court case in Spain approaches for the singer, since she would be accused of tax fraud of 14.5 million euros. A Barcelona court has announced that it has rejected an appeal from Shakira, concerning suspicions of fraud between 2012 and 2015. Case to follow!

