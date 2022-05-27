Shakira accused of tax evasion: her appeal to the Spanish courts rejected

The Colombian singer is accused of tax evasion. The Spanish court rejected his appeal.

This Thursday, May 26, a Spanish court would have rejected the appeal of Shakira judging that there was enough evidence to go further. The Colombian star is accused of tax evasion. The 45-year-old star has already been accused of failing to pay 14.5 million euros in taxes owed for income she earned from 2012 to 2014, according to The Associated Press and Reuters.

His residence in Spain was even questioned as his official residence was in the Bahamas, at the time, according to the AP. Spanish law states that if an individual spends more than 183 days in the country, they are a legal resident and liable for tax on income acquired abroad. Those who spend less than 183 days in Spain would only be liable for income earned in the country.

“Sufficient evidence of criminality following an investigation that lasted three years”

Shakira claimed she spent the majority of those years a resident of the Bahamas and filed her taxes accordingly. El Periodico and El Pais and the singer’s defense were able to obtain documents showing that she had indeed spent most of her time abroad and had made no effort to deliberately hide her income.

According to the AP, this Thursday, May 26, the Spanish court determined that it had been proven that the star was a habitual residence in Spain and that there was not enough evidence to show that she lived elsewhere. The same court upheld a decision from July 2021. The Spanish judge Marco Juberias even said: “There was sufficient evidence of criminality following an investigation that lasted three years”.

An expected verdict

Representatives told The Associated Press that the singer paid off the debt after the country’s tax agency told her what she owed: “Shakira’s conduct in tax matters has always been impeccable in all countries where she has had to pay taxes, and she has trusted and faithfully followed the recommendations of the best specialists and expert advisers”. His lawyers plan to defend his innocence. If the Spanish court finds her guilty of tax evasion, Shakira could be ordered to pay a fine and be sentenced to prison, according to the AP. However, the singer could avoid a prison sentence as long as her sentence is less than two years, since it would be her first offense.

Shakira is the first person to defend herself as she denies the charges against her during her testimony in June 2019. First accused of tax evasion in January 2018, she allegedly paid nearly $25 million taxes due in February.

