Shakira: after her breakup with Pique, the singer makes her first public appearance (image)

Shakira was spotted this Friday, June 10, as she put on a brave face after announcing her split from Gerard Pique earlier this week.

Just days after formalizing her divorce from Spanish international Gerard Pique, the 45-year-old singer appeared this Friday for the first time in a mini-dress and a pair of cowboy boots while she was picking up a pizza, with a man who looks like her bodyguard.

After twelve years of love, the two ex-lovebirds announced their separation last week. The Colombian singer, revealed internationally by her hit “Wherever, whenever” and the FC Barcelona player, met in 2010 on the occasion of the Football World Cup and since that day, they have not left each other. . Shakira then came to live in the Catalan capital.

Even if the two celebrities have not yet given any official information about the official reasons for the separation, the daily El Periodico refers to the footballer’s relationship with a 22-year-old blonde bartender.

As a reminder, it is through a press release that the couple who share two children together, Milan, nine years old, and Sasha, seven years old, announced the bad news which has the effect of a spangled earthquake on the planet people. ” We regret to confirm that we are separating. We are requesting privacy at this time for the well-being of our children, who are our top priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect. could we read on the press release.

