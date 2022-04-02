Shakira al natural: the artist enjoys a day of sun and surf

The well-known and beloved singer from Barranquilla Shakira She is a woman who loves exercise and who at 45 years of age retains her shape and beauty.

And it is not for less, the artist usually publishes images of her dances and the exercise she performs, one of her most recent videos the artist published a clip in which she is seen with two friends in a van before surfing on Spanish beaches.

As reported by the Spanish site Global Chronicle the Colombian artist went to the coastal town of Sitges “to enjoy a morning of surfing” with “two beefy friends.”

As it is recorded and despite the strong coastal storm that is recorded on the coast Shakira decided to jump into the sea. The moment was recorded in a video clip that she herself published on her Instagram in which she is seen without a drop of makeup and happy to be able to surf again, in the post she wrote: “After months of forced fasting from surfing, today was like riding a bike as the waves seemed to wash away my problems.”

Shakira’s post It has more than 250 thousand likes and exceeds 1800 comments in which her followers encourage her, congratulate her and send her all their love.

Watch the video of Shakira in the sea and without any makeup