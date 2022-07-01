Shakira already resettled? After her breakup with Gérard Piqué, the singer surfs in very good company

Barely separated from footballer Gerard Pique, Colombian star Shakira was photographed all smiles surfing with a man in Spain. So, inevitably, the rumors are rife.

Shakira would she have already moved on? Less than a month after her explosive breakup with FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique, Shakira might have found the shoe that suited her. According to the DailyMail, with supporting photos, the Colombian superstar was seen in Spain go surfing with a handsome man who seems unknown to the public and his son Milan. All smiles, the 45-year-old singer, dressed in a black and red jumpsuit, appeared radiant in the company of this unknown to the general public.

After 11 years of a sometimes tumultuous marriage, Shakira announced to end her relationship with Gerard Pique in early June through this press release: “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask for your privacy. Thank you for your understanding”. The former couple had two sons: Milan (9) and Sasha (7). Rumors say that Gerard Pique cheated on the pretty blonde before being kicked out of the matrimonial home.

Shakira photographed radiant in the company of a handsome stranger

According to some sources, Pique would lead since his separation a "festive lifestyle" in a bachelor pad and would enjoy many evenings with his teammates.

Either way, Shakira also seems to want to move on, if the DailyMail photos are to be believed. Resplendent in the turquoise sea, the Colombian singer flaunted her natural beauty during this water activity and was spotted showing off her surfing skills. The British media has appealed to its readers to try to discover the identity of the lucky one.