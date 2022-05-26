Shakira and Ariadna Gutiérrez stole the show at the festival

The Cannes Film Festival is undoubtedly one of the most important events in the audiovisual industry in the world. The event has the participation of artists of international stature such as David Cronenberg, Austin Butler, Tom Hanks and George Miller.

For the red carpet located in The Palais des Festivals et des Congrès de Cannes has been attended by world artists and celebrities, such as the Colombians Shakira and Ariadna Gutiérrez, who managed to leave more than one spectator speechless.

The former queen and model, Ariadna Gutiérrez was the first to arrive in the old continentshe and her work team decided that she would model in his first outing look high impact, but at the same time very simple to highlight its features and attributes.

On his first tour, The former Miss Colombia wore a magical and splendid aquamarine dress by the Lebanese-Italian fashion designer, Tony Ward. The art piece is made up of a full skirt with a slit on her left leg and bare shoulders. However, the surprise factor was the ´pants´ that is under the skirt, which hits with thousands of Swarovski crystals of different shades of aqua.

the barranquillera Shakira wore a wonderful black dress with a heart-shaped neckline and a pronounced opening on her left leg that undoubtedly highlights her sexiest side. The artist completed her outfit with a luxurious choker and long black gloves, reminiscent of the golden age of Hollywood cinema.

Who else has passed through the Cannes 2022 carpet?

During these festival days, several artists and celebrities have walked the famous carpet of the most important film festival on the old continent.

Among them are Sharon Stone, Sara Sampaio, Winnie Harlow, Kylie Minogue, Kaia Gerber, Caroline Daur, Georgina Rodríguez, Adriana Lima, Maie Musk and Rebecca Hall (…)