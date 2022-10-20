Shakira and Barcelona bring the latest viral to life which of course…is fake!

Where does the image really come from?

The publication of the photo of the jersey with the logo must be sought on Twitter. The @MPadremanyFont account shared an alleged photo yesterday morning in which part of FC Barcelona’s kit appeared with Shakira’s logo. According to this twitterer, who even mentioned the official account of the singer, the Colombian has become the second artist (the first Latin American) to appear on the shirt of the club, after the sponsorship that the singer Drake had previously done:

Police Mateu Alemany @MPadremanyFont 💲 @shakira 💙❤️ First Latin American artist to have four songs from four different decades surpassing 200 million views on @Spotify. Second artist to be present on the FC Barcelona shirt. October 19, 2022 • 04:08

If you followed the Clasico last weekend, you noticed that all Barca players had the image of an owl on their chest. It’s not just any design: it’s the official logo of singer Drake, who with this exclusive sponsorship has become the first artist to replace the logo of the team’s usual partner (for now), Spotify. In fact, the deal results from the club’s alliance with the music streaming platform, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see other singers appear in the kit for the rest of the season. In a certain part, it is not even unreasonable that Shakira had options to appear, since she is one of the most important artists in the current music scene.

However, there is something about the image of the Latin singer’s logo that is disturbing. If we go back to the image gallery of the official announcement of the collaboration with Drake, published on October 14, we find, among the many photos taken, with this one, taken by Sara Gordon:

If you compare it with the image of Shakira’s logo tweet, you will see that it is exactly the same image (look at the orientation of the ball, the folds of the sleeves, the distances of the door handles…). So they took the photo of Drake’s t-shirt and clearly replaced the owl with the S and the singer’s name with some image editing and a little tweaking.

A parody story and a personal controversy that carries too much weight

and, ok, there are times when companies do photoshop ‘corrections’ for their official images and Barca could well have recycled Drake’s photo to retouch it and also use it in the supposed Shakira ad , thus saving money. However, there are more considerations that make us think this virus is fake.

First, that the image was posted from a parody Twitter account. @MPadremanyFont is the parody profile of Mateu Alemany Font, current sporting director of FC Barcelona. As if that weren’t enough, and as a second point to consider, a day before the tweet was posted, the user posted the following message mentioning a culé video creator who was asked to “do a Shakira Edit”:

Police Mateu Alemany @MPadremanyFont Hey @ryghtan I suggest you do a Piqué Edit with “Shakira” on the shirt. October 18, 2022 • 5:58 PM

Finally, it is inevitable to also consider the personal aspect of this whole story. The separation of Pique and Shakira is not at all easy and has been on the cover of gossip (and sports) magazines in France for weeks and weeks. Forcing the player, one of the club’s most recognized faces and most loyal to Barca, to wear a shirt in his ex-wife’s name would be embarrassing to him, almost an insult to the player, where personal ground would inevitably win. mix. Not to mention the ridicule that the situation would cause from a large part of the public, an image in which we do not believe is that which a serious club with FC Barcelona wants to offer at national and international level.

Given all of this, do you still believe the tweet?