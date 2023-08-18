Shakira and Drake dating? See the pictures that will prove it

shakiraThe renowned Colombian artist has continued to captivate his followers over the years with his talent and charisma. Her most recent musical releases demonstrate her ability to reinvent herself and stay at the forefront of the international scene, as well as using music as a means to release and heal emotions. We saw it in songs like “Monotonia”, “I Congratulate You”, “Copa Vecia” and “TQG”, in which they expressed everything they felt after their separation. Gerard Piquéwho was the father of her children, Sasha and Milan, and her partner of over 12 years.

However, the brand new 46-year-old star knew how to sail through the duel with great strength, keeping in mind nothing but the well-being of her kids. So, a few months ago, shakira Together with his offspring, he released “Acrostic”, a song that reflected all the love he felt for them. Since then, the Colombian decided to move with him to Miami, leaving behind everything she had experienced in Barcelona, ​​a city where she spent many years with the former Barcelona FC footballer.

Miami undoubtedly helped shakira It will be the same as before, though with more path traveled and more power. This is the reason why, on several occasions, the philanthropist has been caught surfing in the ocean and even dating some of the stars. Yes, as they read it. Obviously, “Wolf” gave love a chance again, albeit a temporary one. Well, in recent months, her name has been linked with car racer Lewis Hamilton; However, neither of them has come forward to confirm anything about the same. Now, Shake She was caught up in new rumors of a romance; This time with a famous singer.

Watch the video: Shakira and Drake may have gone out together

Shakira and Drake, coincidence, collaboration or romance?

On 13 August, the Daily Mail UK newspaper published a series of images shakira And Fly, leaving a distance of minutes from the same place. The photos, which went viral on the network a few days later, sparked new rumors of a romance, although nothing was confirmed by those involved. ,shakira And Fly Romance rumors began to swirl after they quietly left the same after-party on Sunday morning in West Hollywood, California,” the article said.

The singers were at the same location in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Twitter(x) @partsv

According to a witness to the scene who spoke to DailyMail.com, “the 46-year-old superstar and the 36-year-old Canadian rapper were seen leaving within minutes of each other at 3:25 am.” Despite not being photographed together, the background of each image suggests that it is the same place. Is a new love affair coming, a musical collaboration or just friendship shakira And Fly,

