Shakira and Gerard Piqu: the singer tried to get back with the footballer twice

Shakira and Pique people from various media around the world continue to star, because, although the rumors of their breaking off Through a brief statement, there are still many doubts about what caused the separation between the two celebrities after 12 years of relationship and what is coming now for them and their family.

Some of the most important points to resolve is how they will distribute their millionaire assets, in addition to custody of the two children they had in common, sasha and milanor in what terms are both going to be for the good of their family.

Shakira tried to get back with Gerard twice?

Another rumor that has come to light is the intention that the singer had twice to return with Gerard Piqu.

This was confirmed by the media outlet 20minutes, who reports that the interpreter of “Waka Waka“I tried to resume the relationship with Gerard Piqu twice, but the bond they had had already been completely broken.

The footballer had already terminated the relationship, but love for her is “blinding“, According to the media, and I had the hope of being able to return with the FC Barcelona player. The pain that the artist felt, in addition, was reflected in the lyrics of her songs, such as ‘Congratulations’.

“A 22-year-old blonde girl…”

The environment that Gerard Piqu has created is totally new and it no longer has Shakira in it. Before the announcement of the separation from him, the rumor of the footballer’s new love began to spread, “a 22-year-old blondewho is studying and works as an event hostess in Barcelona”.

Later, it became known that Piqu had moved to his apartment in the center of Barcelona.

“Piqu had wanted to separate for a long time, but Shakira didn’t. I can’t specify what relationship Piqu has with this girl, but I do know that Shakira felt bad”, said Lorena Vzquez in ‘Ya es noon’.

“She is a friend of Riqui Puig’s girlfriend”

This woman, according to journalist Laura Fa, “is a friend of the girlfriend of Riqui Puig, We assume that he was the one who introduced them”. A Riqui Puig who has been seen in recent weeks making a lot of social life with the Spanish center-back and who has led to the most notorious break in recent weeks.