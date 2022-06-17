Shakira and Gérard Piqué, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: Philippe Besson scratches the people

We know it, Shakira and Gerard Pique, in a relationship for twelve years, have announced their separation. The infidelities of the footballer would be the cause. Immediately, on Twitter, thousands of comments on the mode flourished: “How dare you cheat on a woman as beautiful as Shakira? » Because it is well known: if you do not meet the canons of beauty (enacted by the time, advertising, networks), you deserve that your husband goes elsewhere. Obviously, there are still some fights to be fought…

We just finished the saga Amber Heard/Johnny Depp but fortunately, we are left with the folklore Angelina Jolie/Brad Pitt. Latest episode: the actor criticizes his ex-girlfriend for having sold ” in his back “ his share of the Var domain of Miraval, which is moreover to a Russian oligarch, “to the crooked entourage and to the evil intentions”. “She is trying to harm me”, said the beautiful Brad. Oh yes ? You think ?

Popularity and concern

the New York Times asked to Kim Kardashian what she could do to maintain her appearance. She did not hesitate in her response: “If you told me that I literally had to eat poo every day to look younger, I would. I could. » The advantage of this statement is that it speaks for itself.

On the occasion of the presidential Delphine Wespiser, ex-Miss France converted into a TV columnist, had confessed her sympathy for Marine Le Pen. For the legislative elections, she chose the animalist party. She needs to straighten out her popularity?

Finally, the rapper Asap Rocky states it: “The Teletubbies helped me prepare for my future role as a father. » We don’t know why, we are vaguely worried about our children…