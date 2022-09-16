Shakira and Gérard Piqué at war: these objects he keeps

The agreement between Shakira and Gérard Pique would not be so good. Besides, the player would refuse to return items to his ex-wife.

It’s a separation that no one expected and yet. Between Shakira and Gérard Piqué, it’s a thing of the past. The two exes had spent twelve years together. From their love were born two children, Sasha and Milan. However, the Saturday June 4, 2022, the two stars announced their breakup in a statement released by the singer’s communications agency. ” We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask for privacy. Thank you for your understanding “, they had thus declared.

Amid their divorce, Gerard Pique has kept Shakira’s Grammys in his office and refuses to return them. pic.twitter.com/K45dkgu6vW —Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) September 15, 2022

If rumors of infidelity on the part of the FC Barcelona player had emerged, their separation would be due to a completely different reason. The former boyfriend of one of Shakira’s sisters, Roberto Garcia, reportedly revealed to ESdiaro that the two stars would have put an end to their story because of a financial problem. And although they tried to look good the first few weeks in order to preserve their children, it could be that war between Shakira and Gérard Pique is declared.

A break under high tension

The mood is not so good between Pique and Shakira. According to the Spanish newspaper The Razon, the soccer player would still have 15 Grammys with him from his ex-wife… Worse still, he would simply refuse to give it back to her. Also according to the newspaper, the awards are displayed in an office of Kosmos, a company owned by the defender. What if Shakira has already warned her ex-husband that she wanted to recover his Grammys, the latter would go radio silent. This information caused a stir on the Web and Internet users, shocked by this revelation, tweeted that they were ready to break into the office in order to recover what was hard won by Shakira. Of course, we hope that these are just fine words. In any case, the singer’s fans expressed their support.