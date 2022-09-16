Entertainment

Shakira and Gérard Piqué at war: these objects he keeps

Photo of James James40 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read

By SS

– Posted on 16 Sep 2022 at 15:02

The agreement between Shakira and Gérard Pique would not be so good. Besides, the player would refuse to return items to his ex-wife.

It’s a separation that no one expected and yet. Between Shakira and Gérard Piqué, it’s a thing of the past. The two exes had spent twelve years together. From their love were born two children, Sasha and Milan. However, the Saturday June 4, 2022, the two stars announced their breakup in a statement released by the singer’s communications agency. ” We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask for privacy. Thank you for your understanding “, they had thus declared.

If rumors of infidelity on the part of the FC Barcelona player had emerged, their separation would be due to a completely different reason. The former boyfriend of one of Shakira’s sisters, Roberto Garcia, reportedly revealed to ESdiaro that the two stars would have put an end to their story because of a financial problem. And although they tried to look good the first few weeks in order to preserve their children, it could be that war between Shakira and Gérard Pique is declared.

A break under high tension

The mood is not so good between Pique and Shakira. According to the Spanish newspaper The Razon, the soccer player would still have 15 Grammys with him from his ex-wife… Worse still, he would simply refuse to give it back to her. Also according to the newspaper, the awards are displayed in an office of Kosmos, a company owned by the defender. What if Shakira has already warned her ex-husband that she wanted to recover his Grammys, the latter would go radio silent. This information caused a stir on the Web and Internet users, shocked by this revelation, tweeted that they were ready to break into the office in order to recover what was hard won by Shakira. Of course, we hope that these are just fine words. In any case, the singer’s fans expressed their support.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James40 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Vanessa Hudgens shows off in satin lingerie during session

6 mins ago

Kim Kardashian SNUBS dinner with ex-husband Kanye West for THIS reason; the latter bubbling with rage [Deets Inside]

7 mins ago

Maribel Verdú enters Hollywood with Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor

17 mins ago

Netflix news: one of the platform’s best series for teens is back – News Séries on TV

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button