Shakira and Gerard Piqué confirm their breakup * Central Page

The Colombian singer Shakira and the Spanish soccer player, Gerard Piqué, confirmed their separation. The couple had been in a relationship for more than 10 years and have two children together.

“We regret to confirm that we parted ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask that you respect (our) privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” says a joint statement.

Rumors suggest that Piqué would have been unfaithful to the artist with a 20-year-old model. After the news spread through the network, Internet users began to closely follow the footsteps of the famous interpreter, linking her with two renowned international actors who have appeared in superhero movies.

At first, a video that captured the moment in which Henry Cavill was distracted watching Shakira during an interview went viral, but it is speculated that the actor who gives life to Superman is not the only one interested in the singer, since he has apparently also captured the attention of Chris Evans, the actor who played Captain America.

Speculation began after Instagram users reported that Evans began to follow her on this social network, after the possible estrangement with the Spanish soccer player came to light. It is worth mentioning that the American actor, who has more than 15 million followers, follows few people.

Among the 211 accounts that he follows are mainly figures from the world of cinema such as directors, actors and actresses. Some of her followers are Eiza González, Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Alba and co-stars in Marvel such as Robert Downey Jr. Shakira is one of the few people in the musical field that she follows on Instagram.

Faced with the situation, thousands of people have made comments such as: “Not a day has passed since the rumors about Shakira/Piqué came out that Henry Cavill and Chris Cavill already followed her, the real one who could”, “at once follows Chris Evans and today Chris Evans starts following her too. Shaki, I analyze you, I observe you, I analyze you and I respect you” or “Pique and Shakira is history, now she has to choose between Chris Evans and Henry Cavill”.

After several years of few public appearances, the Colombian has reappeared in an American television program and in the most recent edition of the Cannes Festival, where she wore a fitted black dress with an opening that exposed her legs.

In addition, it is still valid in the music scene. One of her most recent songs is Te Felicito, a song that she released in collaboration with Rauw Alejandro and that has caused a stir after the rumors of estrangement with Gerard Piqué went viral.

The lyrics of the song is what has attracted attention, since many have the hypothesis that it talks about the situation with the athlete. One of the verses says: “To complete you I broke into pieces. They warned me, but I didn’t listen. I realized that yours is false, it was the straw that overflowed the glass.

If the rumors were true, Shakira would have distanced herself from Piqué after more than a decade together. The singer and soccer player, who met on the set of the song Waka Waka during the World Cup in South Africa in 2010, have two children together: Sasha and Milan. However, no statement has been made so far.

MEJZ*