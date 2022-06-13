Shakira and Gerard Pique formalize their breakup. The footballer would have been unfaithful to him.

The rumor had persisted for some time. The web was already talking about a possible separation of the Power couple formed by Shakira and Gerard Pique. It was enough for the Spanish press to panic. According to the daily Mundo Deportivo, the paparazzi were already surrounding their house in search of the ultimate proof of separation. The confirmation of the rumor is the couple themselves who will give it. Shakira and Gerard Pique soberly announced their separation on Saturday June 4 in a joint press release.

It was in 2010 that the Colombian singer and the Spanish footballer met. We are shortly before the FIFA World Cup in South Africa. An event that will mark the life of the couple. Shakira interprets global success Waka-Waka, anthem of the competition that the Spanish team and Gerard Piqué will win. From their love will be born Milan (9 years old) and Sasha (6 years old).

The announcement of the separation had the effect of a tidal wave on the net. Internet users are wondering, especially since rumors of Gerard Pique’s infidelity have been circulating for some time.

Gerard Pique and the mother of one of his teammates?

The world of football may not recover. Turkish journalist Melih Esat Açil reports on Twitter a devastating news. The defender of FC Barcelona would have had an affair with the own mother of one of his teammates. “Shakira caught Gerard Pique having an affair with another woman. This woman turned out to be the mother of young Barcelona star Pablo Gavi” can we read. The young player would not have heard of this story, according to the journalist. If this rumor is true, the words of Te Felicito, last title of the Colombian take on their full meaning.

