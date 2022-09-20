Shakira and Gerard Pique in full divorce: these precious objects of the singer become hostages of the footballer
Gerard Pique and Shakira separated after twelve years together. Grazia’s article from September 19, 2022 reveals that the footballer has initiated a new battle against his ex.
Spanish footballer Gerard Pique has been proudly displaying for some time her new romances. He and the sublime Shakira have announced their separation on June 4, 2022. The couple lasted twelve years and had two children. No reason has been officially announced by the couple. On the other hand, rumors suggest that the Spanish international and his stories of infidelity are at the origin of this separation who did not miss shock fans on both sides. According to rumors circulating on social networks, singer Shakira, 45, surprised her partner with another woman.
Shakira decided to leave Spain with her two children to go relocate to miamiaccording to the article of Grace from September 19, 2022. The singer of Whenever, Wherever currently seems to have a more peaceful life and would have found a smile. Before leaving Spain, the 45-year-old singer had a battle with the Spanish tax authorities for tax fraudspecifies the magazine Grace. Now that she is in Miami, another battle has just started between her and her ex who stayed in Spain… and it’s not because of the children !
Gerard Pique refuses to return Shakira’s trophies
The singer of Waka Waka This Time For Africa to one collection of Grammy Awards. Quoting the Spanish newspaper The Razonthe magazine Grace states that the singer owns fifteen trophies in total and that her ex Gerard Pique, 35, and father of her two children the “would keep warm in the offices of one of its companies“. Shakira would have already revived Gerard Pique several times, but this one would not have given her no response so far.
