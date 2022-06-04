Shakira and Gérard Piqué in full separation following the footballer’s infidelity

Shakira and Gérard Piqué: a story worthy of a fairy tale

The singer crossed paths with the footballer in 2010. That year, South Africa hosted the FIFA World Cup. Shakira performs the anthem of this Cup, the cult title Waka Waka. Several stars of this world are invited to shoot the clip with the singer. Gérard Piqué and Shakira exchange their first glances. But they are not single. The singer is in a relationship with Antonio de la Rua. For his part, Gérard Piqué is also in a relationship with his girlfriend at the time. But under the spell of Shakira, Gérard Piqué asks her for her phone number.

” The first time I met Shakira was in Madrid on the set of the song ”Waka Waka” for the 2010 World Cup. I asked her for her number. She arrived in South Africa before me and my team, because she sang for the opening ceremony. I texted him to find out what the weather was like since we were arriving a few days later. Usually, when you send such a stupid question, you get a response like, “It’s cold, take a coat. “.

” But she wrote a long paragraph, with details of the temperature changes during the day. I said to myself: “Jesus, this is not normal”. Details showed that there was affection. We started texting during the World Cup but the only chance I had to see her was to be in the final because she provided the show during the closing ceremony. So I told her that if I had to go all the way to the final to see her, I would.“, declared the footballer for the Spanish channel TV3.

Shakira and Gérard Piqué: Spain wins the competition

Thing promised, thing due. Gérard Piqué is doing his best to be the best player possible and take his team as far as possible. And finally the big day arrives. Spain meet the Netherlands in the final. The team even wins the match, one to zero. Thus, the footballer was able to see the singer: “ After this World Cup final, it was the second time I met her“.

They wait several months before separating from their respective companions. They formalize their relationship the following year. Only a few months later, in September 2012, we learn from the singer that they are expecting a child.

Unfortunately, two Spanish journalists have announced news that tarnishes this perfect picture. In the Mamaeazzis podcast, we learn that the FC Barcelona player cheated on his wife… She discovered him : “ The singer surprised him with another and they are going to separate »tells us Laura Fa, one of the podcast hosts.

It would be several weeks that the two lovers would not get along. They would live apart for a little while, and Gérard Piqué would go out to bars. The two lovers, who never married, have not been seen together for months. De what to suggest that they would have been separated for longer than we think? At present, we can only make assumptions since neither of the two protagonists has spoken on this subject.

A new story of deception

This high-profile affair will not help the image of footballers, who are often considered fickle. It must be said that many controversies have been in the media for years and show that many footballers are unfaithful. The best-known story is undoubtedly the Zahia affair, which caused a stir at the time.. That year, the results of the French team were catastrophic and it was not until the arrival of Didier Deschamps and the return of Philippe Tournon as the team’s press officer that the reputation was restored.

Some beautiful stories between footballers and singers still exist. The artist Perrie Edwards, known for being one of the singers of the English group Little Mix, lives with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, football player in the Liverpool team. They recently expanded the family by welcoming their first child, who has the same first name as his father.



