Shakira and Gérard Piqué it’s over, the couple divorce!

Shakira and Gerard Pique, who fell in love in 2010 and became parents to two children, are said to be in the midst of a separation.

It looks bad for Gerard Pique and Shakira. The two stars met in 2010 while filming the clip for the song Waka waka for the World Cup. Since then, they have never let go and have become parents of two little boys: Milan, in 2013, and Sasha, in 2015. The ex of the footballer, who was dumped for the singer, has come out in 2017. For 12 years, they were a model couple. Despite rumors of a breakup, they never broke up.

Pique exhausted in the arms of another woman?

Unfortunately, this Wednesday, June 1, 2022, news surprised everyone: the couple would have broken up! It all started with a revelation from the journalist of the Catalan newspaper El Periodico, Emiliano Pérez, who assured that the captain of Barça and the Colombian singer are going through a sentimental crisis. These words were confirmed by two other journalists in the Mamarazzis video podcast, broadcast live on Wednesday on the newspaper’s social networks. They reveal that Shakira, who ignited the Super Bowl in 2020, allegedly burned her boyfriend with another woman.

Already stung in the world of celibacy?

They also claim that Pique left the marital home and moved back to his old apartment in Barcelona. The footballer is reportedly enjoying his single life to the fullest and regularly going clubbing with Barca teammate Riqui Puig. Journalists also claim that the singer traveled twice to Ibiza, last May, alone with her two children. In the photos, she looked sad, recalls one, who now thinks she knows why.

What could be better than Shakira’s hips? 🤕 pic.twitter.com/LvedfleZDa —Sheina Kiyara Gokool (@Miss_SKG) June 3, 2022

Will Pique succeed in making a new comeback and winning back Shakira’s heart? In any case, this time, there will be no referee to help him…

SOCIAL NETWORKS IGNITE WITH RUMORS OF BREAKUP BETWEEN PIQUE AND SHAKIRA DUE TO INFIDELITY

Revelations in the Spanish press that Gerard Pique may have cheated on his wife Shakira have led to an avalanche of reactions on social media since Wednesday.

The story could be the one that will make you forget the twists and turns of the Icardi couple. Like Wanda Nara and her husband Mauro, the PSG striker who has been the subject of many rumors during the season, Gerard Pique and Shakira could soon announce their separation according to the Spanish media El Periodico.

In their show Mamarazzi, the duo Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez made startling revelations about the FC Barcelona defender and his singer wife. Marca, in particular, continued with an article with a slightly more cautious tone. After the affair rumors of Gerard Pique, who now lives alone in Barcelona and is clubbing with Riqui Puig, fans went wild on social media.

Misunderstanding prevails

Following this information, Shakira quickly found herself trending on Twitter and many fans and Internet users of the Colombian artist did not understand how Gerard Pique could have deceived her (a hypothesis that has not yet been confirmed).

So Pique has just cheated on Shakira with … the daronne has Gavi!

This club is the peak of entertainment I swear 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/y8elJgv84e — KYKY©️ (@aws_gms) June 2, 2022

How can you do that to a woman like Shakira? were the main messages posted by fans after the news. Some even saw it as proof that men could no longer be saved or that it would become difficult to believe in love if even the Shakira-Pique couple broke up.

Shakira is a real star in South America and could get a lot of support there if she and Gerard Pique part ways. For some, the 2010 world champion is even a public enemy after having allegedly cheated on the singer of the famous song Waka Waka.

Rather mocking football fans

At 35, Gerard Pique ended a difficult 2021-2022 season with Barça. Despite the arrival of Xavi on the bench, the Blaugrana club did not win any title. The defender didn’t really shine and suffered from a series of physical problems. He is now more often talked about for his appearances on Twitch or for his projects with the Kosmos company. A long decline to which some Internet users have added his possible marital problems.

Pique was once the luckiest guy alive, playing with Lionel Messi by day and living with Shakira by night, a Twitter user has claimed. First he lost the GOAT and now the Goddess, what a decline.

Others also laughed at this extra-sports news and had fun comparing it with the other case of the moment, Johnny Depp’s victory in his lawsuit against Amber Heard: Pique cheated on Shakira, Johnny Depp won over Amber Heard, even joked an American journalist on social networks. Scotland exit the World Cup at the expense of Ukraine and Argentina beat Italy in the final… AND THAT’S ONLY JUNE 1ST.

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard ends and Shakira vs. Pique begins, another netizen feasts. Thank God you don’t leave us without gossip.

Only time will tell if the rumors of separation, after more than ten years together, will be confirmed for Shakira and Gerard Pique. Some fans of the Colombian singer are already betting that she will write a song about this case, even if they don’t want to.