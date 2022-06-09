Shakira and Gerard Piqué: new details of the alleged “special friend” of the footballer come to light | Famous
Shakira and Gerard Pique They would have reached a time when their differences escalated even in the announcement of their separation.
This is released at the same time that new details are known about the woman with whom Gerard Piqué supposedly would have been seen in “multitude of times”.
The new details of the separation of Shakira and Piqué
According to journalists Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez, who uncovered the scandal between Shakira and Gerard Piqué before the couple themselves confirmed their breakup, both celebrities they faced “problems” even to communicate their separation.
Through El Periódico de Catalunya, the reporters affirmed, thanks to their sources, that the soccer player and the singer “they did not reach an agreement on the content of the text” last Saturday, June 4, with which they confirmed to the world the end of their relationship.
” Piqué would have liked to give more details since, according to his surroundings, he attributes the rupture to a ‘wearing out of the relationship,'” the journalists pointed out.
“We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask for privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” the couple’s brief statement read.
The identity of Piqué’s supposed “friend” is known
In the new report of El Periódico de Catalunya, new information has been released about the woman who allegedly caused the breakup between Gerard Piqué and Shakira.
According to Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez, the soccer player would have seen his “special friend”, as they describe her, “many times since they met”.
Vazquez has told Wake up America on Sunday on June 5 that “we don’t know what kind of relationship they have” Piqué and that girl. The Spanish press assures that he would have been unfaithful to Shakira.
What was known is that the “frequent” visits that the athlete made would have “annoyed” the Colombian. The journalists stated that the girl was a blonde waitress and younger than the singer.
Now, the reporters have revealed what was supposed to be the meeting point between her and Piqué. It would be about the famous nightclub La Traviesalocated on Tuset street, in the upper area of Barcelona.
The information from Vázquez and Fa states that that’s where the waitress apparently works that Piqué has frequented.
The journalists have said that they know the identity of the girl, but they limited themselves to saying that The name starts with the letter C.
According to them, “the young woman has deleted her accounts on social networks”, but it was found out that she had “300 publications” and “reduced them to two when the journalists revealed details of her identity”.
Have “22 years old, she was blonde, a student and an event hostess”he signed up.