Shakira and Gerard Pique seen arguing in front of children in viral holiday photos

MIAMI, FL: Shakira and Gerard Pique’s relationship breakdown has been in the headlines for several months. Now, months after the duo confirmed their split, new photos have emerged of what appears to be an explosive argument in front of their two young children.

A few photos taken during what appeared to be one of the family’s last vacations have gone viral on the internet. One of the photos shows the Colombian pop star standing over the FC Barcelona defender as he sat between their two children Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. The exes appear to be on a luxury yacht while on vacation, but it’s unclear if the photos were taken earlier this summer.

As reported by Marca, the sensational photos show the singer pointing at the football star while seemingly trying to make a point. Pique also seems to say his piece. In another photo, he is seen walking away as his wife continues to talk.

The world-famous couple officially announced their separation in June this year, after nearly 12 years of a relationship that has produced two children. There has been a lot of speculation since the split about what really happened but Pique has made it clear that he has moved on with his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti. Many believe the footballer started dating the 23-year-old model while he was still with the singer.

Sources have claimed that Clara Chia was also in a relationship when she met Pique and the two continued their relationship behind their partners’ backs. The cheating allegations were eventually linked to photos of the argument that recently surfaced on social media. Last month, an insider told The Sun: “Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. She is a student who also works for him in his office, organizing events. They have kept quiet about their relationship, but those around them all know what is going on.

Although the split has been confirmed, no legal steps have been taken so far regarding the custody of the couple’s children. MEAWW previously reported how Shakira wanted to take her two children to Miami and was not moving from that position. His plan is to leave Barcelona and resettle the family in the United States. However, Pique is all against the kids leaving Barcelona as it’s in the Catalan capital where they’ve spent most of their lives and where they have their friends, family and school.

Barcelona’s Gerard Pique with Shakira during red carpet arrivals for the 2011 FIFA Ballon d’Or Gala on January 9, 2012 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Scott Heavey/Getty Images)

“Pique opposes [to the move] because his family roots, his friends and his activities are here and he won’t go to Miami,” journalist Jordi Martin told Spanish media outlet “Socialite,” adding, “Shakira is really against it because children have already started the current school year. Martin said Shakira would have to wait at least a full year before she could hope to take the kids to Miami.

Disclaimer: This is based on sources and we have not been able to independently verify this information.