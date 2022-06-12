Shakira and Gerard Piqué separate: Mademoiselle C., the new companion of the footballer, lookalike of the singer?

The Spanish media revealed a robot portrait of the one who would be at the origin of the break. Shakira fans are shocked!

The Spanish media now call it Miss C. She is the new companion of Gerard Pique. The one who would be at the origin of the rupture between the FC Barcelona footballer and the one who was his wife of 12 years, Shakira.

Indeed, while they seemed to maintain a open relationship for three years, the singer Colombian broke the agreement in principle by ending their relationship. The Spanish media then revealed that Pique had been living for several months in his apartment located on the heights of Barcelona. And that he had been seen several times with the same young woman on his arm.

Doppleganger

She ? Miss C., so. On June 4, already, our colleagues from El Periodico provided information on this “student in her twenties”also blonde, and who would also work as “hostess in several events”. “The appearance of this young woman in Pique’s life could have led the couple to live momentarily apart, despite the fact that we do not know the nature of the relationship that unites them”.

The TV program entitled “Sálvame”, broadcast on the Spanish channel Telecinco, went further by drawing the composite portrait of the young woman. A portrait that literally shocked the fans who thought they saw the double of … Shakira!