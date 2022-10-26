Shakira and Gerard Pique separated: the Colombian singer settles accounts with the footballer in her last song

The lyrics of Shakira’s latest hit seem to clearly refer to her breakup with Gerard Pique.

The separation between Shakira and Gerard Pique seems to have taken place for the latter. In the singer’s latest hit, Monotonia, in collaboration with Ozuna, we can distinguish many references related to his break with the footballer. The Colombian sings lyrics like “I never said anything, but it hurt me. JI knew this would happen“, “You left me because of your narcissism” or even “You forgot what one day we were”.

Also, Shakira does not fail to recall that she has since turned the page: “I love you but I love myself more”, “Your lips no longer have any taste for me”. It seems that the artist left nothing to chance. In the music video for the song, Shakira stages herself with a large hole in the heartholding it in the palm of his hand.

Read also :

Perpignan: singer Shakira in town this Saturday

His first sound since the breakup

Although Shakira never explicitly names Gerard Pique, it’s hard not to think of the Barca defender listening to these words. Especially since the singer has always maintained that music is his best ally to express his feelings. Monotonia is Shakira’s first sound since breaking up with the Barca footballer. Unveiled on October 19 on the Colombian’s Youtube channel, the clip already has 60 million views.

Last June, the Catalan daily El Periodico revealed that the couple would go their separate ways after 12 years of relationship.