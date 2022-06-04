Shakira and Gerard Pique separated: the couple formalizes the breakup after rumors of deception

How to believe in love after this announcement? If the recent reconciliation of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had done good to our romantic heart, the formalization of the separation of Gerard Pique and Shakira sadly reminds us that happiness is unfortunately only ephemeral.

Upcoming divorce for Shakira and Pique

A few hours after the first rumors of a split following an alleged deception on the part of the footballer (yes, we live in a world where Shakira can be deceived… Impossible is really nothing!), the couple has published a press release this Saturday, June 4, 2022 to confirm the news.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask you to respect our privacy. thank you for your understanding“they soberly commented in a press release.

The end of a beautiful story that began in 2010 during the filming of the “Waka Waka” clip designed for the World Cup of that same year, and which therefore lasted twelve years and was marked by the birth of two children: Milan (9 years old) and Sasha (6 years old).

No, the singer did not feel unwell

For the time being, neither the sportsman nor the artist has reacted to the rumors of deception, but Shakira nevertheless wanted to reassure her fans. While disturbing photos of her in an ambulance have circulated in recent hours, suggesting that she would have experienced this situation badly, it would actually be another event. “I want to specify that these are photos that were taken on the 28th (May), when my father unfortunately suffered a fallshe shared on her networks. That day I personally accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering“.

How many months before Shakira wrote a Taylor Swift-style song slamming her ex? The bets are open!