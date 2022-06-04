Entertainment

Shakira and Gerard Pique separated: The couple makes a shock announcement and talks about their children: the slideshow

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 49 1 minute read

1 / 12

Shakira and Gerard Pique separated: The couple make a shock announcement and talk about their children

2 / 12

Gerard Pique and his girlfriend singer Shakira – Photocall on the occasion of the 2014 Billboard Music Awards ceremony in Las Vegas

3 / 12

Shakira and Gérard Piqué celebrate the Halloween party as a couple.

4 / 12

Shakira and Gerard Pique – Spain won the Davis Cup in Madrid on November 24, 2019, thanks to the victory of R. Nadal against D. Shapovalov (6-3, 7-6).

5 / 12

Shakira and Gerard Pique – Spain won the Davis Cup in Madrid on November 24, 2019, thanks to the victory of R. Nadal against D. Shapovalov (6-3, 7-6).

6 / 12

Shakira and Gerard Pique – Spain won the Davis Cup in Madrid on November 24, 2019, thanks to the victory of R. Nadal against D. Shapovalov (6-3, 7-6).

7 / 12

Shakira, her partner Gerard Pique and her sons Milan and Sasha – Gerard Pique receives an award during the 5th edition of the ‘Catalan Football Stars’ in Barcelona, ​​Spain, November 28, 2016.

8 / 12

Shakira, her partner Gerard Pique and her sons Milan and Sasha – Gerard Pique receives an award during the 5th edition of the ‘Catalan Football Stars’ in Barcelona, ​​Spain, November 28, 2016.

9 / 12

Exclusive – Singer Shakira and her footballer husband Gerard Pique leave their home in Barcelona on October 15, 2017.

10 / 12

Shakira, her companion Gerard Pique and their children Sasha, Milan in the stands of the basketball match between FC Barcelona and San Pablo Burgos in Barcelona.

11 / 12

Shakira and Gérard Piqué celebrate the Halloween party as a couple.

12 / 12

Shakira and Gerard Pique – Spain won the Davis Cup in Madrid on November 24, 2019, thanks to the victory of R. Nadal against D. Shapovalov (6-3, 7-6).

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 49 1 minute read

Related Articles

The first Harry Potter book turns 25 this month and its universe is still present

12 seconds ago

Michael B. Jordan received $6.95 million for his mansion in the Hollywood Hills

10 mins ago

What is the relationship between Dakota Johnson and Stella, the daughter of Antonio Banderas

11 mins ago

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022, live at dawn from June 5 to 6 on MTV Spain

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button