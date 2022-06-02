Shakira and Gérard Pique separated? The singer would have surprised him with another, says the Spanish press

the essential

According to the Catalan daily El Periódico, the singer Shakira would have surprised her spouse with another. For several weeks, Gérard Piqué would have returned to live alone in his old apartment in Barcelona.

It’s a rumor that has ignited social networks. Singer Shakira would have surprised her husband and father of her two boys, FC Barcelona defender Gérard Piqué, with another. The couple, separated for several weeks, could soon announce their separation according to the Catalan daily El Periodico.

The couple already separated

It was Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez who gave the exclusive on the footballer’s alleged infidelity in their video podcast titled ‘Mamarazzis’. According to these two journalists, the singer would be aware of the disloyalty of her spouse and would have already ended their relationship. Gérard Piqué would have gone back to live, for several weeks, alone in his old apartment in Barcelona.

The couple never married. On this subject, the singer confided a few months ago: “Marriage scares me very much, I don’t want him to see me as ‘THE woman’, I prefer that he considers me as a girlfriend…”