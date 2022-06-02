Entertainment

Shakira and Gérard Pique separated? The singer would have surprised him with another, says the Spanish press

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 22 1 minute read

the essential
According to the Catalan daily El Periódico, the singer Shakira would have surprised her spouse with another. For several weeks, Gérard Piqué would have returned to live alone in his old apartment in Barcelona.

It’s a rumor that has ignited social networks. Singer Shakira would have surprised her husband and father of her two boys, FC Barcelona defender Gérard Piqué, with another. The couple, separated for several weeks, could soon announce their separation according to the Catalan daily El Periodico.

The couple already separated

It was Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez who gave the exclusive on the footballer’s alleged infidelity in their video podcast titled ‘Mamarazzis’. According to these two journalists, the singer would be aware of the disloyalty of her spouse and would have already ended their relationship. Gérard Piqué would have gone back to live, for several weeks, alone in his old apartment in Barcelona.

The couple never married. On this subject, the singer confided a few months ago: “Marriage scares me very much, I don’t want him to see me as ‘THE woman’, I prefer that he considers me as a girlfriend…”

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 22 1 minute read

Related Articles

A new premiere of the year joins VTR+: “The Batman”, starring Robert Pattinson – AdPrensa

8 mins ago

Shakira’s $14m tax evasion trial draws closer

8 mins ago

They reveal who would be the young woman who has Piqué and Shakira in crisis, alleged infidelity | football curiosities

18 mins ago

They are accused of sexual assault and mistreatment of a minor – WAPA.tv – News

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button